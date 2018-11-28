TEN Water Named Official Water Sponsor of 2019 Fitbit Miami Marathon

BOCA RATON, Fla. – TEN Water is proud to announce that it is the official water sponsor of the 2019 Fitbit Miami Marathon produced by Life Time, the premier healthy living lifestyle brand. Taking place Sunday, January 27, 2019, the annual race is a test of endurance, strength and will. TEN Water will be providing water bottles to over 20,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes as they traverse the course through some of the most famous spots in Miami and Miami Beach.

TEN sources its water from caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with extremely dense rocks that naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state.

“We’re thrilled to be on the Fitbit Miami Marathon team to provide alkaline water and electrolyte hydration for participants,” said Jose Fernandez, founder and Chief Executive Officer of TEN. “We’ll be all along the course, handing out 30,000 bottles of TEN Water, cheering on all the athletes, and keeping them running strong.”

TEN Water will also be sampling its water at the Fitbit Miami Marathon & Half Marathon Expo, located at MANA Wynwood (318 NW 23rd Street). Expo hours are Friday, January 25 from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“At Life Time, we’re committed to providing our participants with a premier race experience, and bringing on a partner like TEN, with a focus on quality and pure water, is just another way in which we’re proud to do so,” said Nicole Bostick, Senior Marketing Manager. “TEN’s alkaline water will help fuel our athletes from start to finish on race day.”

TEN launched its premium alkaline water five years ago and has experienced exponential growth ever since. In June of this year, Nielsen Market data revealed that TEN is now in the top-five most sold enhanced water brands in the U.S. and holds three SKUs in the top 20.

Bottled at 10pH, TEN holds the distinction as having the highest pH level of any bottled water. Sourced only from natural springs and never from a tap, the water is enhanced with an original patented pH/electrolyte formula and bottled in BPA-free bottles, which are packaged in multiple configurations: 500 ml, 1 liter, 1.5 liter and a one-gallon jug.

“We are so proud of what our brand has evolved into,” said Fernandez. “We are excited to continue expanding into new markets – domestically and internationally – and to continue offering TEN Water to people around the globe.”

The company has also added several new major U.S. grocery chains to its list of distributors, and is now being sold at Wegmans, Publix, Fairway, Kroger, Brookshire’s, Ingles, Food Lion and Food City, and online at Walmart.com and Amazon Prime. The high-alkaline water brand is now available at over 5,000 brick-and-mortar stores.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is bottled at the source from pure, natural springs, unlike many bottled waters that are sourced from municipal sources. Three individual TEN SKUs (Gallon, Liter and Half Liter six packs) are ranked in the Top 20 Alkaline waters by Neilsen. TEN Spring Water is available at supermarkets and specialty markets throughout the United States and the Caribbean, and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. For more information about TEN Spring Water, visit www.tenspringwater.com or https://www.instagram.com/tenwater.

About Life Time Events

As the Healthy Way of Life Company, Life Time, Inc. owns and produces more than 30 premier race experiences throughout the United States, including some of the most iconic races in the industry: the Miami Marathon, the Leadville Trail 100, the Chicago Triathlon and most recently the Dirty Kanza.