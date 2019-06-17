Bloomers Frosé Expands Distribution

MIAMI— Bloomers Frosé and More is the first-ever retail mixer for both wine and spirits. This original ready-to-use, non-alcoholic mixer enables mixologists to whip up an icy-smooth version of your favorite cocktail or mocktail in minutes. Easy and crowd-pleasing, Bloomers Frosé takes your Rosé, Prosecco, Sparkling Wine, Sauvignon Blanc or spirits to the next level with frozen concoctions that are sure to please.

The vegan, kosher, non-GMO and gluten-free mixer in both original and a brand new low-calorie/low-carb version is distributed by Bloomers Frosé in New York as well as online at bloomersfrose.com and via Amazon Prime.

A new distribution agreement with Young’s Market brings Bloomers Frosé to the western markets of California, Arizona and Hawaii. Bloomers Frosé is also available through Republic National Distributing Company in Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, Texas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Florida. New England is covered with distribution in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont through MS Walker, and by Hartley Parker in Connecticut. Rounding out current distribution is Lipman Brothers in Tennessee.