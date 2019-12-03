CPG Advisors Announces Deal to Bring Jack Link’s Into Cocktail Mix Category

MINNEAPOLIS– CPG Advisors (CPGA) announces its strategic role assisting SPOOKY Craft Cocktails with the launch of a new premium bloody mary mix product line, stemming from a licensing deal facilitated by CPGA between SPOOKY and Jack Link’s Protein Snacks earlier this year.

CPGA, a Minneapolis-based sales and brand strategy group, identified the opportunity between iconic, national protein snack brand Jack Link’s and award-winning, regional cocktail brand SPOOKY to expand sales for SPOOKY through this highly relevant brand extension. After the licensing deal was finalized, SPOOKY selected CPGA to manage the launch of the new craft bloody mary mix line that will be produced and sold under the Jack Link’s label.

“We’re tremendously excited. The marriage of this product and brand will resonate deeply with consumers,” says Paul Henson, managing director for CPGA.

Uniquely Positioned to Disrupt the Category

Consumers have a deep loyalty to the Jack Link’s brand, and CPGA believes these new products are poised to drive new and incremental traffic to the cocktail mix category. As a staple bloody mary garnish, the cross-promotional opportunity with Jack Link’s beef sticks is a natural fit at the retail level.

The Jack Link’s Bloody Mary Mix line is uniquely positioned to offer:

An authentic craft cocktail experience

Attainable price point

Wide variety and “first to market” flavor collection

Natural ingredients, no artificial coloring or flavoring and gluten free

“There’s white space in the category that this line fills,” says Henson. “It’s a true premium product with the highest quality ingredients that’s attainable to the masses, and offers exciting new flavors consumers have never experienced, in a ready-to-mix format.”

The category is otherwise dominated by low-priced national brands and higher priced single-SKU regional brands. The Jack Link’s line will land in the middle with a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Calculated, Creative Distribution to Drive Trial

CPGA and SPOOKY are thoughtfully approaching the market to ensure the right partnerships are in place, and that promotions and marketing resonate. “Trial is critical to growth. We’re laying the groundwork to ensure retail execution and promotions are well managed to build awareness and sales in target markets, and ultimately that the brand receives the type of placement and attention it deserves,” says Henson. CPGA expects to have distribution partners in place throughout the central U.S. by end of first quarter 2020.

Distribution has already been secured in the Midwest in the Anheuser-Busch network, with initial shipments going out as early as December for select retailers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. “We’re also pursuing other relevant channels of distribution, such as airlines and restaurant chains, to create deeper connections with consumers and memorable interactions with the brand,” says Henson.

Jack Link’s Bloody Mary Mixes will begin hitting retail shelves throughout the Midwest in early 2020.

Distinctive Flavors Already Winning Awards

SPOOKY has been working on the Jack Link’s formulas for almost a year, testing hundreds of flavor profiles and craft formulas, to arrive at the precise line to enter the market with. “The partnership between the Jack Links and SPOOKY is very synergistic,” says Henson. “Both companies are highly committed to creating authentic recipes and bold, delicious flavor experiences for consumers. One of the things that makes this product line really special is that SPOOKY started from scratch with each SKU, creating a unique and custom formula for every flavor, as opposed to the traditional tomato juice with added flavoring that is offered by value-driven national brands.”

The line will launch with four SKUs initially, including a Jack Link’s Signature Blend that is a peppery, lightly smoky blend of herbs and spices.

The new Jack Link’s line is winning awards before it even hits shelves. Prior to launch, the company began submitting select flavors to international bloody mary mix contests. SPOOKY will announce the first award on the new Jack Link’s Bloody Mary Mix website launching later this month.

The new bloody mary mixes will also be introduced at the 14th annual Hockey Day Minnesota on January 18, 2020. The FOX Sports North event is hosted with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild hockey team, presented by Wells Fargo, and expected to draw nearly 15,000 attendees. SPOOKY, a Minnesota native brand, will unveil the four new flavors with a vodka partner that will be announced soon. The event will take place at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis where Jack Link’s has a corporate headquarters, and SPOOKY has a large retail presence.

About CPG Advisors

CPG Advisors is a sales and brand strategy group delivering creative strategies and innovative business solutions for CPG brands and their categories since 2013. CPGA’s goal is to identify big consumer-focused opportunities and create winning trade strategies that drive business in the retail food and beverage industry.

About SPOOKY Craft Cocktails

SPOOKY Craft Cocktails sells a full line of craft-quality cocktail mixers. SPOOKY is owned by two Midwestern families dedicated to creating authentic craft cocktail experiences in convenient formulas with premium ingredients under the SPOOKY brand and select licensed brands.

About Jack Link’s® Protein Snacks

Jack Link’s is a global leader in portable protein snacks and the No. 1 meat snack manufacturer worldwide. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Jack Link’s is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1986. Jack Link’s offers more than 300 premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion.

