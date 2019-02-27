Developing: Monster Net Sales Up 13 Percent in 2018

Net sales for Monster Beverage Corp. increased 14.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 13 percent for the full year, according to financial results released by the company today.

Monster’s energy drink products saw an increase in net sales of 15.9 percent in the period, up from $736 million the year prior to $853 million. Elsewhere, net sales for the company’s Strategic Brands portfolio fell 5.4 percent during the quarter to $65.8 million.

The results included $8.5 million in losses in the quarter and $42 million in total losses for the year, due to the adoption of a new accounting standards codification that reflects commissions paid to Coca-Cola based on sales quotas are a reduction in net sales.

In a press release, Monster chairman and CEO Rodney Sacks noted that the brand’s strategic alignment with Coca-Cola system bottlers worldwide “continues to progress well” and gave an update on product innovation.

“In the United States, we are in the process of launching nationally Monster Energy Ultra Paradise and Java Monster Swiss Chocolate,” he said. “In March, we plan to launch our Reign Total Body Fuel line of performance energy drinks as well as our Monster Dragon Tea line.”

