Gallery: Bourbon, Scotch Releases Highlight Fall’s New Whiskeys

As the temperatures turn cooler, there are ways to keep warm: you could grab a blanket, start a fire — or reach for a glass of something a little stronger. In this gallery, we take a look at some of the new whiskey releases from the past weeks and months, with highlights including Bardstown Bourbon’s collaboration with Goodwood Brewing, the latest limited release from Freddie Noe, the newest expression from Glen Moray and a special Chivas released to commemorate legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson’s illustrious reign at Manchester United.

Baker's Single Barrel Bourbon Baker's Single Barrel Bourbon Baker's Bourbon has transitioned to a single barrel bourbon, as well as introducing a new bottle design. The spirit is available for a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Bardstown Bourbon Company Kentucky-based Bardstown Bourbon Company has teamed with Goodwood Brewing to create a limited, release of an 11-year-old bourbon finished in Goodwood’s Brandy Barrel Honey Ale casks for 18 months. The product is available for purchase in select regional markets.

Chivas Regal Chivas Regal Chivas Regal has released Chivas 13 Manchester United Special Edition, a U.S.-only exclusive crafted to commemorate the 13 English Premier League titles won under legendary Scottish manager, Sir Alex Ferguson. A blend of 13-year-old Scotch selectively finished in American rye casks, this release has a suggested retail price of $34.99.

Glen Moray Glen Moray Glen Moray has released Glen Moray 21YO, which is distilled and initially filled in bourbon cask for 19 years, with a secondary maturation process for two years in seasoned Tawny Port casks. The limited release is available in 750 ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $180.

Tamworth Tamworth New Hampshire distillery Tamworth’s newest expression is Graverobber, a 90-proof three-year-old rye whiskey with a flavor profile of charred oak and burnt sugar. This limited edition spirit is available now for a suggested retail price of $65.

Highland Park Highland Park The latest limited edition release from Highland Park is Twisted Tattoo, a 16-year-old single malt whiskey aged in both casks seasoned with Spanish Rioja and first-fill bourbon casks. The expression is available nationwide at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $100.

Hillrock Estate Distillery Hillrock Estate Distillery After being aged in the Solera, Hillrock’s bourbon is finished in Shea Vineyard Block 23 Pinot Noir wine casks, creating notes of chestnuts, bright red fruits, warm vanilla, cherries and toffee.

Knob Creek Knob Creek Knob Creek’s latest limited edition bourbon is Quarter Oak, which uses a secondary finishing in quarter cask American oak barrels to create a final product that balances notes of oak with a sweet finish. The 100-proof spirit blend is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Freddie Noe Freddie Noe Freddie Noe has released the third edition in its limited Little Book blend series -- Chapter 3: The Road Home. The spirit features a blend of four super-premium Kentucky straight whiskies — 9 year-old Knob Creek Bourbon, 9 year-old Basil Hayden’s Bourbon, 11 year-old Booker’s Bourbon and 12 year-old Baker’s Bourbon. The product is available in limited quantities for a suggested price of $124.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Maker's Mark Maker's Mark This fall, Maker’s Mark is introducing RC6, the latest in its Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series 2019. Only 255 barrels of this bourbon — finished in proprietary wood staves that enhance flavor — are being produced. The spirit is available nationwide in 750 ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Sagamore Spirits Sagamore Spirits Initially a limited release, Sagamore Rye Cognac Finish is back by popular demand. This spirit, finished in French cognac barrels, has notes of spice, brown sugar and apple vanilla. The suggested retail price for a 750 ml bottle is $70.

Templeton Rye Templeton Rye Templeton Rye Maple Cask Finish is a special collaboration with Wood’s Vermont Syrup Company and the first release in its Barrel Finish Series. To create the product, Templeton barrels are seasoned with premium maple syrup over a period of two months; after the syrup is removed, the barrels are filled with Templeton Rye and left to age for two months. The suggested retail price for a 750 ml is $34.99-39.99.