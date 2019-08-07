Gallery: New Mid-Summer Spirits

In this month’s spirits gallery, we highlight a handful of the notable new releases from mid-summer, including a special collaboration between Remy Martin and French metalsmith Steaven Richard, a new limited edition single malt from Laphroaig and several new canned RTD cocktail products.

Jack Daniel’s Jack Daniel’s Jack Daniel’s has added two new SKUs to its Tennessee Tasters’ Selection series: Barrel Proof Rye, available now, and Reunion Barrel #2, launching this fall. Available in limited quantities at the Jack Daniel Distillery and select stores in Tennessee, both will be sold for $39.99 per 375 ml bottle.

Venus Spirits Venus Spirits Santa Cruz, California-based Venus Spirits has released three new ready-to-drink canned cocktails: Vodka Mule, Gin and Tonic and Gin Gimlet with Cucumber and Basil.

Vide Beverages Vide Beverages Beverage startup Vide has introduced a new line of premium canned vodka cocktails with 5% ABV per 12 oz. can. The line — made from vodka, carbonated water and natural flavor — is gluten free, sugar free, carb free and contains 99 calories. Vide is available for purchase in select restaurants, bars and retailers in Manhattan and Long Island, New York.

Straightaway Straightaway Straightaway offers bottled RTD cocktails (pictured) and has also introduced a new line of sparkling RTD canned cocktails in three varieties: Aperitivo Spritz, Negroni Spritz and Fiore Spritz. Each 250 ml can is 15% ABV.

Miami Cocktail Co. Miami Cocktail Co. The newest release from Miami Cocktail Co. is Spritz Cocktails, a line of single-serve organic ready-to-drink cocktails. Each sparkling cocktail is 4.2% ABV and contains 110 calories per can. The line is available for $12.99 per 4-pack of 8.4 oz. cans and is available in five SKUs: Bellini, Margarita, Mimosa, Paloma and Sangria.

Rémy Martin Rémy Martin Created in collaboration with celebrated French metalsmith Steaven Richard, Rémy Martin has introduced a limited edition XO bottle. The bottle is available at select independent retailers for a suggested retail price of $200.

Joia Spirit Joia Spirit Minnesota-based Joia Spirit has launched a new line of low-sugar RTD cocktails in three varieties: Sparkling Margarita, Sparkling Vodka Soda and Sparkling Gimlet. Each flavor contains 120 calories per 12 oz. slim can and an ABV of 6%. The suggested retail price for a 4-pack is $12.99.

Empower Cocktails Empower Cocktails The first release from New York-based brand Empower Cocktails is the Cosmopolitan Martini, which contains sweet potato vodka, triple sec, white cranberry and lime. The product is 25 proof and 80 calories per 3 oz. serving.

Copper & Kings Copper & Kings Way Up West is the latest limited release American Brandy from Louisville-based Copper & Kings. The five-year-old brandy blend is available for a suggested retail price of $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

Freeland Spirits Freeland Spirits Gin & Rose Tonic is the first ready-to-drink product released by Freeland Spirits. Made with Freeland Spirits Gin and Portland Syrups’ Freeland Rose Tonic, the line is sold in 4-packs of 8.5 oz. cans for a suggested retail price of $16.95. The cans are available in California, Oregon and Washington.

Plymouth Gin Plymouth Gin In July, Plymouth Gin launched Mr. King’s 1842 Recipe, the first special limited edition release in a series of craft gins from the distillery.

Saint Liberty Whiskey Saint Liberty Whiskey Austin, Texas-based Saint Liberty has released Bertie’s Bear Gulch Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which is aged at least four years in new white oak barrels for a smoky flavor. The whiskey is the inaugural release in the distillery’s Montana Bootlegger’s Collection and carries a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Licor 43 Licor 43 Spanish spirits company Licor 43 has unveiled a new bottle design meant to evoke the style of bars and restaurants in Madrid.

Laphroaig Laphroaig This year’s limited edition malt release from Laphroaig is Cairdeas Triple Wood Cask Strength, which contains notes of rich toffee, dates, maple syrup and grilled chestnuts. Cairdeas Triple Wood is bottled at 119 proof (59.5% ABV) available for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750 ml bottle.