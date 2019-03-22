Gallery: Spring Brings New Spirits

With spring finally coming into season, your liquor cabinet may be in need of a refresh. In this gallery, we highlight a selection of notable new releases for the season, including a new premium tequila from DeLeon and a collaboration from OH MY! Teakoe Tea and Mythology Distillery.

Knob Creek Knob Creek Knob Creek has unveiled a label upgrade for its core expressions of bourbon, straight rye whiskey and single barrel reserve.

DeLeon DeLeon Añejo Reserve is the latest release from premium tequila distillery DeLeón. It is made from 100 percent Highland Blue Weber agave sourced from the Los Altos region of Jalisco, Mexico.

Proper No. 12 Twelve Proper No. 12 Twelve Mixed martial arts superstar Connor McGregor launched his signature Irish whiskey brand in February, the first expression of which is a blend of grain and single malt.

Iron Smoke Iron Smoke Iron Smoke CASKet Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a 120 proof unfiltered small batch bourbon available in limited quantities.

Ben's American Sake Ben's American Sake The new premium expression from North Carolina-based Ben’s American Sake, Kiyoshi is a Junmai Daigino, a classification of sake recognized for its purity and high quality ingredients. Only two batches were brewed for this limited release.

OH MY! Teakoe Tea + Mythology Distillery OH MY! Teakoe Tea + Mythology Distillery This Colorado Crafters Collaboration from OH MY! Teakoe Tea and Mythology Distillery blends Teakoe’s Slopeside Spiced Plum tea with Mythology’s Chatter Wolf rye vodka. This limited release debuted earlier this month at the Mythology Distillery in Denver, Colorado.

Fords Gin Fords Gin Aged in used Amontillado Sherry oak casks, Fords Gin Officers’ Reserve is designed to offer a full-bodied flavor complement for cocktails. The product is now available for a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Stillhouse Spirits Co. Stillhouse Spirits Co. Previously known for its clear whiskeys and signature stainless steel gas can packaging, Stillhouse is now moving into the vodka category with its latest release. Stillhouse Classic Vodka will be available on shelves nationwide by April 1 with 750 ml cans priced at $21.99.

Wilderness Trail Wilderness Trail Set for release in late April, the newest Kentucky whiskey expression from Wilderness Trail is a Kentucky straight bourbon made with rye small grain.

Puerto de Indias Puerto de Indias Last month, Spanish liquor brand Puerto de Indias released its Strawberry Gin at retailers in New York, Florida and Illinois. The suggested retail price is $26.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Flaviar Flaviar Available exclusively to Flaviar members via lottery system, Son of a Peat “Batch 02” is the second edition of the craft distillery’s potent (47.2 percent ABV) peat-heavy blend malt Scotch.

Copper & Kings Copper & Kings The History of Lovers and The Ninth are the two latest premium gins from Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. The former has robust botanical aromatics, while the latter has bold blood orange flavors. Each is priced at $35 for a 750 ml bottle.

Courvoisier Courvoisier Available in limited quantities, Courvoisier Sherry Cask Finish is a blend created specifically for the U.S. market. The product is 80 proof and available for a suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Booker's Bourbon Booker's Bourbon The first batch of 2019 from Booker’s Bourbon, dubbed “Teresa’s Batch,” is aged over six years and has notes of brown sugar.