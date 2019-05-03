Gallery: Spring Brings New Spirits

Whether you’re looking for a way to shake up your cocktail game or for something to sip on while your watching those last few episodes of Game of Thrones, the good news is you have plenty of new spirits to choose from this spring. In this slideshow gallery, we highlight a handful of the notable debuts across liquor categories, including the launch of Roe & Co., a premium Irish whiskey, and flavored vodkas from Stoli, Effen and Ciroc.

Twisted Path Twisted Path At the end of March, Milwaukee-based organic distillery Twisted Path released its first whiskey: a “bottled-in-bond” rye, the first of its kind of be produced in Wisconsin since the end of Prohibition in 1933.

Copper & Kings Copper & Kings To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Louisville-based Copper & Kings has released A Song For You, a limited edition American brandy aged in bourbon barrels for five years.

Hangar 1 Hangar 1 For its first non-vodka release, California-based Hangar 1 has launched Bentwing Brandy (40% ABV, 80 proof), a blend of Northern Californian and Chenin Blanc-style French brandies. The suggested retail price for a 750 mL bottle is $29.99.

Roe & Co. Roe & Co. Created in partnership with Diageo and a group of acclaimed Dublin-based mixologists, Roe & Co. is a new premium Irish whiskey (45% ABV, 90 proof). The product is currently available in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Stolichnaya Stolichnaya Further expanding its line of flavored vodkas, Soli has introduced a lime SKU (37.5% ABV, 75 proof). The suggested retail price for a 750 mL bottle is $19.99.

El Tesoro El Tesoro El Tesoro’s award-winning Paradiso Tequila now features new packaging with refreshed bottle elements and a new label. The suggested retail price for a 750 mL bottle is $129.99.

Camarena Camarena Available in limited quantities, Camarena Anejo (40% ABV, 80 proof) has notes of sweet potato, toasted oak and vanilla. The suggested retail price for a 750 mL bottle is $29.99.

Effen Effen Already available in several fruit flavored SKUs, premium vodka brand Effen has introduced two new SKUs for the summer: EFFEN Rose and EFFEN Yuzu Citrus. Both are currently available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $21.99 for a 750 mL bottle.

Deep Eddy Deep Eddy As a salute to U.S. Armed Forces and as part of its Authentic American program, Deep Eddy will release a limited edition “Authentic American” bottle of its original vodka on Memorial Day. The 750 mL bottle will have a suggested retail price of $17.99 and be available through Independence Day.

CIROC CIROC Made from vodka distilled from French grapes, Summer Watermelon is the latest entry in CIROC’s flavored vodka portfolio. Available for a limited time, Summer Watermelon has a suggested retail price of $39 for a 750 mL bottle.