Gallery: Summer Heats Up With New Spirits

In this month’s spirits gallery, we highlight a handful of the notable new releases from the past month, including a blend of four Kentucky straight bourbons from Bardstown Bourbon Co., the debut of bespoke California whiskey maker Wolves, and the U.S. debut of British-inspired rum Admiral Rodney.

Basil Hayden’s Basil Hayden’s Crafted as a summer sipping whiskey, Basil Hayden’s Caribbean Reserve Rye is a blend of eight-year-old Kentucky straight rye whiskey and four-year-old Canadian Rye Whiskey that is finished with Black Strap rum. Caribbean Reserve Rye is now available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Belvedere Vodka Belvedere Vodka Super premium vodka maker Belvedere has released a special limited edition bottle in collaboration with Grammy-nominated artist and actor Janelle Monae. The bottle will be showcased at events throughout the summer and is now available in 70 cl, 75 cl, 1 liter and 1.75 L sizes.

Malibu Rum Malibu Rum Malibu is aiming to connect with consumers through its latest packaging innovation: a bottle cap that integrates Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. When users touch their smartphones to the cap, they can instantly play interactive games, check out cocktail recipes, and more.

Sam Houston Sam Houston Following its initial introduction in late 2018, Sam Houston has launched a second release of its 12-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, each individually hand-labeled and numbered with specific aging notes.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #1, the latest release from Bardstown Bourbon Company, is a blend of four Kentucky straight bourbons aged between five and 13 years. The expression is bottled at 121.21 proof and will have a suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Wolves Wolves Wolves is a new bespoke whiskey label from California. The brand’s first release, First Run, is a whiskey double distilled from a stout beer, aged in New American Oak for five years, and then blended with a rye. Wolves has produced 898 bottles of “First Run” for sale exclusively at Reservebar.com and Flaviar.com for a suggested retail price of $150.

Tattersall Distilling Tattersall Distilling Chef Justin Sutherland, a restaurateur and former competitor on Bravo’s “Top Chef,” has collaborated with Minnesota-based Tattersall Distilling for the first release in its “Signature Series” collection. The single malt whiskey is 110 proof and is now available for a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750 ml bottle.