Gallery: The New Spirits of Early Summer

This Memorial Day weekend marks the official start of summer, which is the perfect excuse to find something to sip on to mark the occasion. In this gallery, we highlight a handful of notable new spirit ranges and limited releases, including two new expressions from Woodford Reserve, a Great Lakes-inspired vodka from New Holland Spirits, and Australian distiller Starward’s debut U.S. release.

Grey Goose Grey Goose Launched as the third installment in the French vodka label’s Riviera Series, the Grey Goose x Maison Labiche limited edition bottle is designed to capture “the spirit of summer on the French Riviera,” according to the brand. The bottle will be available starting May 28 at select retailers including Tesco, Amazon and Sainsbury’s.

Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition If you’re looking for something on the super premium end, Woodford Reserve’s Baccarat Edition — premium Kentucky bourbon aged in hand-selected XO cognac casks — might be for you. The limited offering is bottled at 90.4 proof and has a suggested retail price of $1,500.

SKYY SKYY The latest limited release expression from SKYY Vodka is Cold Brew Coffee, which is infused with Arabica coffee beans. The new flavor is 70 proof (35% ABV) and will retail for $13.99 (750 ml) and $16.99 (1 L).

AMASS AMASS The first release from AMASS, which bills itself as a “nomadic distillery” that collaborates with independent craft spirit makers from around the world, is Los Angeles Dry Gin. The expression, which has notes of grapefruit, California bay leaf and cardamom, has a suggested retail price of $55 for a 750 ml bottle.

Spirit Hound Distillers Spirit Hound Distillers Colorado Honey Whisky is Lyons, Colo.-based Spirit Hound Distillers’ take on honey whisky. A true straight whisky that’s finished in aged honey barrels, the spirit is available for a limited time throughout Colorado bars and liquor stores and will carry a suggested retail price of $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

Starward Starward Matured for three years in uncharred, Australian red wine barrels, Starward Nova is the first single malt whisky from the Melbourne-based distillery to be available for sale in the U.S. The expression will be available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $55 per 750 ml bottle.

Heaven’s Door Heaven’s Door The final bottles of 10 Year Old 100 Proof Tennessee Straight Bourbon were released earlier this month from Heaven’s Door, the craft distillery formed in collaboration with Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partnership. Each 750 ml bottle is presented in a commemorative box featuring a replica of Dylan’s hand-typed lyrics to two of his songs. The suggested retail price is $130.

Walsh Whiskey Walsh Whiskey Walsh Whiskey’s latest expression for its Writer’s Tears range is Double Oak, a blend of aged Single Pot Still and Single Malt premium whiskeys. Bottled at 46% ABV, the suggested retail price for a 750 ml bottle is $64.99.

Don Ciccio & Figli Don Ciccio & Figli Ambrosia, the newest release from Italian herbal liqueur maker Don Ciccio & Figli, is a small batch, bittersweet aperativo made from a family recipe. The product is available now for a suggested retail price of $30.99.

Woodford Reserve Batch Proof Woodford Reserve Batch Proof Pushing the label well past its standard 90.4 range, Woodford Reserve Batch Proof — a limited release that uses a proprietary blending process — is bottled at 123.2 proof. Intended to provide consumers with whiskey in its purest form, the range is available now for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Lake Life Vodka Lake Life Vodka Lake Life Vodka is the new label from Michigan-based New Holland Spirits. The Great Lakes-inspired expression will have a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Jagermeister Jagermeister Moving away from glass bottle packaging for the first time in its history, Jagermeister COOLPACK is made from lightweight PET material and is designed to be quickly chilled in the freezer. The new 375 ml bottle will retail for $12.99.