New Spirits Gallery: Whiskey, Scotch & Brandy

When it comes to holiday gift ideas, it’s tough to go wrong with a bottle of premium whisky. Luckily for shoppers, there’s no shortage of new releases hitting shelves this season. In this gallery, we review a handful of notable new releases in whiskey, scotch and brandy, including a new limited run expression from Wolves, the latest from Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door label, plus the launch of The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey.

Bardstown Bourbon Company has released two new expressions: Fusion Series #2 and Discovery Series #2. The former is a blend of Bardstown’s bourbons and a 12-year-old Kentucky bourbon, offering a lasting finish. The latter uses a recipe of three Kentucky bourbons for a richer, more complex experience. Fusion Series #2 (98.9 proof) is available for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750 ml bottle, while Discovery Series #2 (121.21 proof) is available for a suggested retail price of $129.99 per 750 ml bottle.

The second release within the CC Chronicles premium release series is Canadian Club 42 Year Old, also known as Issue No. 2: The Dock Man. The limited release is meant to honor dock workers who consistently delivered quality whiskey to bar owners and drinkers when counterfeit whisky was prevalent during the Prohibition era. The suggested retail price for a 750 ml bottle is $299.95.

Named after the New York Police Department’s 69th Regiment -- a group which has led the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade since 1851 — The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey has been released in time to mark the unit’s 170th anniversary.



Available at select retailers nationwide in December, the first expression in its limited edition Bootleg Series is a 111.5 proof whiskey with a distinctive flavor profile from secondary aging in Mizunara Oak barrels, giving it a smooth finish. Fewer than 3,000 bottles have been made available for this limited time sale; the suggested retail price for a 750 ml bottle is $499.99.

Buchanan’s Red Seal, the distillery’s most premium double aged luxury scotch, has received a makeover ahead of the holidays. The suggested retail price for a 750 ml bottle is $159.99.

Matured in ex-bourbon American Oak barrels, Laphroaig 16 Year Old has a smokey flavor with notes of sweet vanilla. The expression is currently available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $89.99 for a 750 ml bottle.



Indian spirits brand Rampur has released Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky in the U.S. Matured in hand-picked American bourbon barrels and European oak sherry Oloroso casks, it has a smooth, mellow character. The expression is currently available for a suggested retail price of $89.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Louisville-based brandy maker Copper & Kings has released Northern Soul, a limited edition expression that is finished for 14 months in aged 60-gallon Michigan hard cider casks from Vander Mill Cider. Bottled at 111 proof (55.5% ABV) Northern Soul American Apple Brandy is available for a suggested retail price of $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

The second release in Virginia Distillery’s Journey Cask Collection is a cask-strength whisky aged for eight years, called Britannia. This limited release comes in a special collector’s box and decorated bottle for a suggested price of $124.99 at Virginia Distillery and online.



Winter Run is the second limited edition, online-only whiskey release from James Bond and Jon Buscemi. The blend contains whiskey distilled from craft Stout beer, aged in French Oak for 8 years; whiskey distilled from craft Pilsner beer, aged in New American Oak for 5 years; a Rye selected for its spice; and a single malt whiskey aged for 9 years in used French Oak. Only 1338 bottles have been produced and are available at WhiskeyWolvesCA.com.

A second batch of Sawatch American Malt Whiskey, the 4-year-old malt whiskey from Wood’s High Mountain Distillery. Aged in charred new American oak casks and bottled at 98% ABV, Sawatch, the spirit is limited to just 250 bottles produced and has a suggested retail price of $75 for a 750 ml bottle.



