Non-Alcoholic Botanical Aperitif Brand Proteau Launches

NEW YORK– Proteau is a new non-alcoholic botanical aperitif created by John deBary, the former Bar Director for the Momofuku restaurant group, and former bartender for the celebrated neo-speakeasy PDT (Please Don’t Tell). After years of working in some of the world’s most renowned bars and restaurants, John challenged himself to create a non-alcoholic drink that had the same level of culinary intrigue as those with alcohol. Based on his years of research into spirits, amaros, and fortified wines, John scoured NYC’s markets and spent months developing recipes. From this comes Proteau, a harmonic convergence of terrestrial botanicals from all over the globe that present a balanced arrangement of bitter, floral, and fruit notes with every sip,which are available in two options, refreshingly bubbly Ludlow Red and mysteriously still Rivington Spritz. Proteau exists to make the world more delicious—day or night.

VARIANTS

Rivington Spritz is refreshing, bright and meant to be enjoyed chilled. Made with wild strawberries, rhubarb, hibiscus, chamomile and champagne vinegar.

Tasting Notes – Strawberry, chamomile, rhubarb and hibiscus botanicals

How to enjoy – Rivington Spritz is ready to drink right from the chiller, with or without ice in a stemmed or collins glass, garnished with a citrus wedge. Consume on the spot for the very best bubbles.

Ingredients – Water, Champagne Vinegar, Strawberry Juice, Chamomile Extract, Rhubarb Da Huang (Rheum Palmatum), Hibiscus Extract, Gentian Root Extract, Purple Carrot Extract, Xanthan Gum, medium chain triglycerides (modified coconut oil).

Unit Size – 750ml

SRP: $27 per bottle

Ludlow Red expertly blends blackberry, violet, black pepper, dandelion, and fig vinegar for a dark and silky sip with your evening meal.

Tasting Notes – Blackberry, chrysanthemum, black pepper and dandelion aromatics

How to enjoy – Ludlow Red is ready to drink, right from the chiller, best from a stemmed glass. Aromatics evolve as it warms slightly as it is sipped. Refrigerate after opening and enjoy within 3 days for peak flavor.

Ingredients – Water, Blackberry Juice, Fig Vinegar, Licorice Root Extract, Roasted Dandelion Root Extract, Chamomile Extract, Rose Extract, Hibiscus Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Chrysanthemum Extract, Honeysuckle Extract, Xanthan Gum

Unit Size – 750ml

AVAILABILITY: Early October at Momofuku Ko, Bar Wayo, Dirt Candy, Frank’s Wine Bar,Gramercy Tavern, and PDT in New York City, availability online and in select Los Angeleslocations coming soon.

About John deBary (Founder & Creator of Proteau)

For nearly a decade, John deBary (aka JdB) has worked at the acclaimed neo-speakeasy PDT(Please Don’t Tell) in New York City and most recently served as the Bar Director for the Momofuku Restaurant Group. For years he assisted Food & Wine Magazine with their annual cocktail book, and is a frequent contributor to Liquor.com, GQ, and PUNCH. His forthcoming cocktail book Drink What You Want will be published by Clarkson Potter in Spring 2020. He is also a co-founder of Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, a grant making and advocacy organization dedicated to addressing quality-of-life issues in the restaurant industry. Proteau was developed by JdB thanks to the unsurpassed culinary diversity available in New York City, the place he calls home.