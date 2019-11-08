Spirits Gallery: Fall’s New Gins and Tequilas

However you take it, now is a good time to be a gin or tequila drinker. In this gallery, we highlight a handful of notable new spirits releases in the categories, including two Extra Añejo tequilas (including PATRON’s limited edition, oldest-ever release), Bently Heritage’s take on new world gin and the debut of zero-alcohol Monday Gin.

Tanteo Tequila Tanteo Tequila Bottled at 85 proof, Tanteo Blanco Tequila is made from fair trade, 100% Blue Weber agave and distilled utilizing traditional cooking methods and open-air fermentation. The suggested retail price for a 750 ml bottle is $39.99.

El Tosoro El Tosoro Aged in ex-bourbon barrels for four to five years, Extra Anejo is the latest permanent addition to El Tosoro’s range of premium tequilas. Meant to be enjoyed as a sipping tequila, the product has a suggested retail price of $99.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Monday Zero Proof Gin Monday Zero Proof Gin Launched as a Kickstarter project, Monday Gin is a San Diego-based start-up making booze-free gin with a proprietary blend of juniper, herbs, citrus and spices. Backers can be among the first to try the product when it ships in January 2020, with pledges starting at $39 or more for a 750ml bottle.

PATRÓN PATRÓN Marking its oldest ever tequila release, PATRÓN Extra Añejo 10 Años is a limited edition tequila that is aged for a decade in a blend of used American oak and hybrid American and French Limousin barrels. Extra Añejo is available exclusively in the United States for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $349 for a 750 ml bottle.

Prairie Organic Spirits Prairie Organic Spirits Prairie Organic Spirits has released a Navy Strength Gin, the brand’s first release of its small batch collection. A slightly bolder gin (57% ABV), this variety is doesn’t get diluted from other ingredients when used in cocktails. The gin is available now at select retailers in 750 ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $34.99.

Bently Heritage Estate Bently Heritage Estate Made from 10 botanicals, Juniper Grove Atrium Gin is Bently Heritage’s take on a new world gin; expect to taste notes of grapefruit, citrus and cardamom.