Wild Kombucha Unveils CBD Kombucha

BALTIMORE— Continuing to push the limits of kombucha, Wild Kombucha is proud to announce its newest flavor, Blood Orange CBD, which will be available in hundreds of stores in Maryland, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., beginning October 1. CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp, has been shown to aide in relaxation and ease anxiety and stress.

“We know the gut-health benefits that kombucha already offers as a potential source of probiotics and antioxidants, and the addition of CBD allows us to offer something auxiliary that you don’t often see,” says Sid Sharma, who started Wild Kombucha in 2015 with fellow co-founders Adam Bufano and Sergio Malarin. “It’s an approachable way for people to try CBD if they haven’t had it before.”

The water-soluble, flavorless CBD is sourced from organically grown hemp. Each 12 oz. bottle of Blood Orange CBD kombucha contains 25 mg of CBD.

“I knew I wanted to combine a citrus and floral flavor because of how well they complement the natural tartness of kombucha. I also saw it as an opportunity to expose more people to blood orange,” Bufano says.

Blood Orange CBD will come in a clear glass bottle, as opposed to the amber bottles Wild Kombucha’s other eight flavors come in, to distinguish it from the non-CBD flavors.

Adding CBD to kombucha keeps with Wild Kombucha’s innovative spirit. The company has collaborated with other Baltimore businesses on kombucha-flavored ice cream and cocktails.

“While we’re a kombucha company at our core, we’re always looking for ways to promote the health and well-being of our customers and the local business community,” says Sharma. The company also hosts community yoga at the brewery.

To that end, Wild Kombucha has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and donates 1% of total sales to the CBF.

“For us, having a healthy community goes beyond just people. It extends to the environment we occupy and the creatures we share it with,” Wild Kombucha’s founders say. “Wild Kombucha is a proud supporter of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s efforts to protect the watershed and the various forms of life it supports.”

About Wild Kombucha

Wild Kombucha was founded February 2015 by Sid Sharma, Adam Bufano and Sergio Malarin, and now operates out of a 13,000-square-foot brewery in Northwest Baltimore. The company offers nine flavors at more than 1,000 locations in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Ohio and Kentucky.