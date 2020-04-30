Alkaline88 Launches in 2,400 Rite Aid Stores Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc., a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively, announced that its flagship brand, Alkaline88 will soon be available in all 2,467 Rite Aid stores nationwide.

“We are excited to announce that our flagship brand, Alkaline88®, will soon be available at over 2,400 Rite Aid stores. This is a major win for us in the drugstore trade channel as the brand has a very loyal following of customers. Their wellness and loyalty program, which rewards members on purchases, has over 13 million active users, and their retail stores serve 8.2 million customers per week. Rite Aid’s renewed focus on wellness and family-friendly stores align with our brand philosophy of clean and pure beverage with no added chemicals or preservatives. We believe customers will enjoy Alkaline88’s smooth taste, and we look forward to introducing them to our growing line of flavor-infused waters and our CBD line in the future,” stated Richard Wright, President, and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

Rite Aid Corporation is one of the nation’s leading drugstore chains and the largest on the east coast. Founded in 1962, the company operates approximately 2,400 stores in 18 states with a strong presence on both the East and West Coast.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering health care services and retail products to over 1.6 million Americans daily. Pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. Rite Aid provide an array of whole-being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through EnvisionRxOptions, Rite Aid also delivers pharmacy benefit management to approximately 1,900 clients and 3.4 million members.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkakline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88CBD Infused™ brand, featuring a broad line of topical and ingestible products. These products are made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp and include salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, bath-salts, CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, gummies, and powder packs. To purchase A88CBD Infused™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its CBD-infused ingestible products. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD-infused ingestible products until legally permitted. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its CBD infused ingestible products accordingly.