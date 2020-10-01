Milo’s Debuts 6-Pack of Famous Sweet Tea Singles Exclusively at Walmart

The new 6-pack of Milo’s is an answer to consumer demand. Milo’s 20oz Sweet Tea is the #1 refrigerated tea item sold in the U.S. but was previously only sold separately. Now, consumers have a convenient new multipack option for lunches, picnics, parties, and on-the-go occasions.

Milo’s Sweet Tea does not contain added preservatives or colors and is made with just three 100 percent natural ingredients: filtered water, pure cane sugar and fresh brewed tea. That is why their slogan reminds consumers that they brew their tea just like their fans do in the kitchen: “Brewed like you do, so you don’t have to”.

“We are ecstatic to add the multipack of Milo’s Sweet Tea singles to our line of products.,” said Tricia Wallwork, Milo’s CEO and founder Milo Carlton’s granddaughter. “Our family has been brewing the best-tasting, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations and counting. It’s our passion to provide our fans with convenient options to enjoy their favorite Sweet Tea and create Milo’s Moments at home and on-the-go.”

The new Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea multipack will be available early October in more than 2,000 Walmart stores across the country and will retail for $4.48.

To find a store near you where all Milo’s beverages are available for purchase, please visit https://drinkmilos.com/locate/

About Milo’s Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, Certified Women Owned Business with corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. Milo's has been brewing the best tasting, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations and counting. Milo's tea tastes just like homemade because their family recipe includes only a few simple, 100 percent natural ingredients, and does not contain preservatives or added colors. Milo's can be found in the refrigerated section of retailers across the United States. Learn more at www.drinkmilos.com.