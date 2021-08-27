Brandjectory Launches Enhanced Model With New Features and Industry-First Knowledge Base Spanning The CPG Capital Raise Process

Battle Creek, Mich. – Brandjectory, an online platform launched by industry veterans at JPG Resources, The Movitz Group, and The Litchfield Fund to connect early-stage CPG brands seeking to raise capital with accredited CPG industry-focused investors, has expanded its innovative offerings with the introduction of The Brandjectory Knowledge Base and more than 10 other new features to upgrade the user experience for both CPG founders and investors. These enhancements span from increased hosting of its exclusive events, including signature brand/investor meet-ups to help strengthen relationships between founders and investors, to offering diagnostic reviews of brand user profiles by its team of industry experts to help founders increase their effectiveness with targeted investors.

When Brandjectory launched in early 2020, its purpose was to help brands and investors connect easily, efficiently, and purposefully. As the relationship-based platform has grown, it has expanded its focus to educating and guiding brand founders to give them more control over their growth trajectory.

“As budding CPG brands utilized the platform, its founders required more support, education, and guidance to effectively navigate the capital raise process, while investors sought brands that were ready to hit the ground running,” said Tom Malengo, Brandjectory co-founder and partner at The Litchfield Fund. “This insight led us to create The Knowledge Base, a collection of hundreds of articles crafted from a unique CPG investor lens for founders to become investor-ready at their own pace. Primarily written by our team of industry experts, each piece of content sets founders up for success, with a distinct investor-forward viewpoint that better enables brands to make the most of every investor interaction. It includes everything from understanding investor expectations to negotiating a transaction successfully and preparing for post-deal responsibilities.”

The Knowledge Base framework is arranged in an educational hierarchy to help founders master the building blocks of being investor ready, spanning 10 master subjects and 65 need-to-know topics. In addition, the platform provides a robust menu of new features and service offerings for both brands and investors, including:

Investor-centric brand profile template to clearly present what matters most to them, supported with context-specific guidance by field, and easily updated in real time with brand news and achievements.

Ability to be discovered by, and communicate with, investors

One-click investor request for product samples

Invitations to Brandjectory events, including signature brand/investor meet-ups

Access to the Brandjectory brand founder and investor communities, including discussion groups

A full suite of best practice templates, such as business planning, investor pitching and more

Curated industry news and event notices

Access to webinars, blogs and podcasts

Opportunities to be highlighted in platform events, media assets and with Brandjectory media partners

Brandjectory offers a Basic and Premium Plan for brand founders. The Basic Plan helps start-ups and emerging CPG brands build a strong business foundation, prepare to raise capital, and understand how investors review targets. The Premium Plan grants access to Brandjectory’s full suite of features and functions, including the entirety of the new Knowledge Base and exclusive founder and investor small group meet-ups, to super-charge and prepare founders who are ready to capital raise actively promote to investors.

Brandjectory hosts almost 200 brands across multiple CPG product types and 50 CPG investors across numerous classifications. Among brands, 25% are beverages (including alcohol), 21% are snacks/treats/bars, 15% are center store packaged goods, 14% are dairy/frozen, and 13% are nutrition/personal care/pet care. Further, the vast majority leverage trending attributes and claims, including vegan, allergen-friendly, low/no sugar, high/good source of protein, woman/student/minority owned, grain- and hormone-free, and many more. Among investors, 46% self-classify as traditional private equity/venture capital, 40% are angel investors or family offices, and 14% are strategics or other types.

On August 30, Brandjectory will celebrate the launch of its enhanced features and offerings by hosting a digital meet-up open to all members. In October, there will be separate virtual events for Premium Plan members and Basic Plan holders to give both groups a level of exposure to investors. Following this, regular meet-ups will be held throughout the year to allow users to obtain the experience and knowledge from attending these fun, organized, and informative sessions.

“We recognize the importance of live dialogue and connecting face to face, and Brandjectory’s events and functionality make this easy for brands and investors, while at the same time Brandjectory’s technology also enables interaction and efficient communication between meetings,” said Michael Movitz, Brandjectory co-founder and managing partner of The Movitz Group. “Further, there are no screenings or approvals before members are allowed to join, which eliminates any disparities or biases present in alternative methods available to brands and investors for connecting. We are honored to welcome everyone to be a part of our growing community and tap into our improved features to give founders the tools they need to be successful and efficient in getting their brands investor ready and connected to the right investors.”

About JPG Resources, LLC

Led by a team of natural CPG veterans, JPG Resources is a food & beverage innovation and commercialization group based in Battle Creek, Michigan, where it has established a track record of building ideas into thriving food businesses. With a team of more than 50 food business professionals, JPG provides food venture creation guidance through strategic innovation, product development, supply chain management, commercialization, and ongoing support services for the earliest startups to the most trusted global CPG brands. For additional information, please visit JPG Resources online at jpgresources.com.

About the Movitz Group

The Movitz Group is a mission-driven advisory supporting the transformation of the food system by helping conscious and innovative CPG brands raise capital and build revenue. The Movitz Group builds thoughtful and disciplined Go To Market strategies, best practice financial models, professional investor pitch presentations, and connections to its network of CPG-focused investors. The Movitz Group’s work is infused with thought leadership through the lens of the natural products industry, facts, and bold recommendations with conviction, inspiration and a touch of heart & soul. For more information, please visit movitzgroup.com.

About the Litchfield Fund

The Litchfield Fund is a family owned and managed office making investments and seeking unique partnerships in the Natural Products Industry. Co-Founders Susan Bryenton and Tom Malengo combine a wealth of business experience with their passion for the industry to create value for their partners. Find out more at litchfieldfund.com.

For More Information:

http://www.brandjectorynow.com