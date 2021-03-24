Cheribundi Turns $15M Funding Into Fight Against Lab-Based Science

Greenwich, Conn. – Cheribundi, the leader in natural performance beverages specializing in tart cherry juice, unveiled today a reimagined performance line with expanded national retail distribution and a roster of doctors, scientists, dietitians and personal trainers who know first-hand the power of this potent anti-inflammatory beverage. Well positioned to fight against lab-based synthetics with a natural solution, the new image and amplified retail presence is designed to reach and educate a wider audience of everyday athletes who can take advantage of the scientifically proven benefits of tart cherry juice, which include reduced muscle soreness, faster recovery and better sleep. Incremental placements include Walmart, Kroger and hundreds of professional and collegiate sports teams.

“For too long the performance beverage and supplement industry has been relying on lab-based science and unnatural ingredients — Cheribundi is here to change that,” said Marcel Bens, CEO. “While we currently have over 300 pro and collegiate sports teams as customers and a strong national retail footprint, our recent funding allows us to showcase that not all tart cherry juice is the same in terms of benefits; Cheribundi’s proprietary process ensures high levels of anthocyanins and gives today’s fitness-focused consumer exactly what they are looking for.”

To further its reach while giving back to communities in need, Cheribundi is partnering with the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to fuel future champions, naturally. Its support includes a yearly product donation equal to one quarter million tart cherries to food banks and summer camps in the Oakland area. Formed in 2019 by Stephen and Ayesha Curry, the foundation is committed to unlocking the amazing potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring students have access to a quality education, and providing safe places for all children to play and be active.

“We’re excited to be working with Cheribundi to bring nutritious, natural products to the Oakland youth in support of our shared mission to enable healthy, active lifestyles,” said Chris Helfrich, President and CEO of Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Cheribundi is at the forefront of multiple consumer trends, including the demand for natural (Global sales of clean label food products are expected to reach $180 billion in 2020, according to Euromonitor International), the focus on healthy eating (ADM’s OutsideVoice research portal showed 77% of consumers reported wanting to do more to stay healthy in the future), and the popularity of post-workout recovery, which has become recognized as one of most important aspects of physical activity and overall wellness. Combined with tart cherry juice’s many scientifically proven benefits, Cheribundi is well positioned to prove to fitness enthusiasts that performance and natural go hand-in-hand, especially given the demand for sports drinksis increasing at a rapid pace and projected to reach USD 32.61 billion by 2026.

Multiple studies published in renowned medical journals have proven the health and fitness benefits of tart cherry juice over the past 15 years. If used consistently at the recommended daily dose, tart cherry juice is proven to help:

The four updated products in Cheribundi’s new performance line include (per 8 oz serving / case of 12 on Cheribundi.com):

PURE: 60 tart Cherries and nothing else. MSRP: $27

PRO: 45 Tart Cherries with Whey Protein for Muscle Recovery and B Vitamin Complex. MSRP: $30

HYDRO: 40 Tart Cherries and 33% Coconut Water with Natural Electrolytes and B Vitamin Complex. MSRP: $27

RESET: 40 Tart Cherries with Natural Melatonin plus Calming Valerian Root and Lemon Balm. MSRP: $23

Cheribundi’s natural juice and performance beverages are non-GMO, not from concentrate, and contain no preservatives or added sugar. Cheribundi is available in nearly 50,000 retail locations across the U.S. and can also be found online at Kroger, Publix, Amazon, Walmart and Cheribundi’s website.

About Cheribundi

Cheribundi is a natural performance beverage company specializing in one of the most effective, functional tools for athletic recovery: tart cherry juice. Using a proprietary filtration process developed with Cornell University, Cheribundi harnesses the incredible phytonutrient and antioxidant strength of tart cherries to create superior quality offerings that are scientifically proven to speed up muscle recovery, alleviate soreness, support immunity, reduce inflammation, and improve sleep. From everyday athletes to the more than 300 professional and collegiate sports teams that drink it regularly, Cheribundi is on a mission to prove that sports performance can, and should, be natural.

For More Information:

https://cheribundi.com