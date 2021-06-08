Introducing Premier Protein’s Costco Exclusive Formula

Premier Protein is “shaking up” the 30g High Protein Shakes you know and love, with a new formula including more of the nutrients which support your body’s needs. Each Premier Protein 30g High Protein Shake at Costco contains 100% more of the daily value for select B Vitamins than our rest of market formula.

It also has other nutritionals you know and love from our 30g High Protein Shakes including 30g of protein and 1g of sugar. With the help of 25 vitamins and minerals, Premier Protein’s Costco exclusive protein shake formula has added nutrients that support your energy metabolism and immune system, helping you be your best, and at the top of your game.

The shakes are available in six flavors including: Chocolate, Caramel, Café Latte, Vanilla, Strawberries & Cream and Bananas & Cream. If you’re not a Costco member, you can still enjoy the new formulation through Costco.com.

For More Information:

https://www.premierprotein.com/whats-shaking/costco