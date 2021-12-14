MAD TASTY Announces New Celebrity Investors And Expanded Retail Footprint

MAD TASTY, a CBD-infused beverage brand founded by Ryan Tedder, lead singer of OneRepublic and three-time Grammy winning songwriter and producer, announced investments from names across music, entertainment, and business including Pharrell Williams, The Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Walter Robb, retired CEO of Whole Foods, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Blake Mycoskie, founder of Toms Shoes, and entertainment company Live Nation. The brand also announced expanded retail placement and business growth this month.

MAD TASTY’s latest investors join the brand at a time when mental and physical wellness is increasingly top of mind for consumers, and many are learning about the benefits of CBD-infused products. Additionally, the CBD beverage industry is forecasted to grow 27.5% by 2026, providing investors with an attractive opportunity to support a beverage brand with high-quality ingredients, unmatched flavor profiles, pure broad-spectrum hemp extract and a foundational 1-for-1 partnership with Drop4Drop.

“I was intrigued by CBD beverages when they first started popping up, and after trying MAD TASTY, I was sold,” said Joe Jonas.”I’m excited to be one of the newest investors in MAD TASTY, my brothers and I have been fans of the brand since it launched in 2019 and genuinely believe Ryan has created the next big thing in the beverage category.”

Since its launch in 2019, MAD TASTY hasgained nationwide distribution with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and is going deep in the northeast in Q1 with distribution partners such as Manhattan Beer, Atlas Distributing and DeCrescentewith plans to expand to seven new markets each quarter for the next year. Milestones in hemp legislation, such as the passing of AB45 in California, make it possible for the brand to strengthen its presence in early adopter markets like Los Angeles and continue to build its national footprint in major markets like Miami, Austin, and New York City. The brand has seen quarter-over-quarter sales growth since 2020 and is currently experiencing 4X revenue growth quarter-over-quarter. Multiple large format retail partners, such as Sprouts and Vitamin Shoppe, have exclaimed that MAD TASTY is the number one selling CBD-infused beverage in the category.

“I’ve seen firsthand how CBD can positively impact mental and emotional health and was motivated to create a safe and reliable product that made these natural, wellness-boosting ingredients accessible for everyone.” says MAD TASTY founder, Ryan Tedder. “I am honored that some of the most well-regarded names in music, entertainment, and business share my passion for MAD TASTY and look forward to even more growth and expansion in the coming years.”

As part of the brand’s continued growth, MAD TASTY recently landed an exclusive CBD beverage deal with Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. an American global entertainment company that promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment events. MAD TASTY will be available for purchase at up to 22 locations in 2022. The brand is also expanding its national presence with a new retail partnership with Hy-Vee, an employee-owned premier supermarket chain across the Midwest with more than 300 locations.

MAD TASTY was launched in 2019 by Ryan Tedder, lead singer of OneRepublic, when he was searching for the ultimate functional beverage to help him level his mood and maximize his performance after a grueling two years of non-stop touring and promotion. MAD TASTY now consists of two product lines: (1) A clean, restorative, and hydrating sparkling water line infused with 20 MG of broad-spectrum hemp extract, available in four flavors: Watermelon Kiwi, Unicorn Tears, Grapefruit and Yuzu Citrus; (2) A 50 MG broad-spectrum hemp extract Wellness Boost line, available in two flavors: Citrus Elderberry and Mango Ginger.

MAD TASTY is also committed to alleviating the global water crisis and has a foundational partnership with Drop4Drop, an organization that believes everyone, everywhere has the right to clean water. For every ounce of MAD TASTY sold, the brand donates the equivalent amount of clean drinking water through the construction of clean water wells around the world. Learn more at madtasty.com.

First Bev invests in innovative and transformational beverage brands, helping beverage companies grow and stand out in a dynamic and competitive industry. We form true partnerships with our portfolio companies and the entrepreneurs leading them by leveraging both our financial and intellectual capital. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, the First Bev team is made up of entrepreneurial senior beverage executives with decades of collective industry experience. For more information, please visitfirstbev.com.

