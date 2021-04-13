Nautilus Launches “Dr. Prune” Caffeinated Prune Juice

Richard H. Davis, President and CEO of Beverage Marketing USA and Nautilus Mineral Waters of America, states that his company intends to produce and market “Dr. Prune” a caffeinated prune juice. Dr. Prune is made from Californian prune juice concentrate, a pure, natural water extract of dried plums. The original variety of Californian plum was imported to California in the 19th century by Louis Pellier from his home in France. The plum trees found ideal growing conditions in the fertile valleys warmed by California sunshine. Plums that are processed into prunes are among the few fruits that are allowed to ripen on the tree before harvest. In late summer, when the fruit has achieved its perfect firmness and sugar content, it is harvested from the tree.

“This is not your great-grandparents ‘prune juice’ hidden on the back shelf of their 1880s icebox,” said Davis. “Dr, Prune is the champagne of prune juice, the perfect Detox beverage to rejuvenate your body with a stimulating shot of caffeine,” said Davis.

Drinking Dr. Prune can eliminate toxins from your body, improve health, and promote weight loss. First to expound the Detoxification benefits of prune juice in the early 1970s was Native American Herbalist and Naturopathic Physician Dr. John R. Christopher, who claimed that prune juice could draw toxins from all over the body to the intestines to be eliminated.

According to Davis, the reason why prune juice works as a laxative, Is because of added sulfur not the natural fruit fiber. Dried fruits are among the foods highest in sulfites, with raisins and prunes containing between 500 and 2,000 parts per million. By comparison, red and white wines, a beverage thought by many to be high in sulfites, only contains between 20 and 350 parts per million. Sulfur can enhance excretion of heavy metals like cadmium. The company is in the process of presenting “Dr. Prune” to major retailers throughout North America and negotiations are currently underway with a national wholesale club store chain and a major convenience store chain, and is concurrently finalizing marketing and distribution plans for the product launch.

About Nautilus Mineral Waters of America, Inc.

Nautilus Mineral Waters of America, Inc., is engaged in the private label bottled water industry. Their product brands are both licensed and developed in-house, for private label store brands or co-brands which are bottled at strategic locations throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

For More Information:

https://drprune.webnode.com/