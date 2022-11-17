8th Wonder Tea Announces Launch on Amazon

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— 8th Wonder Tea is announcing their launch on Amazon for their line of organic sparkling teas containing real fruit juice, superfoods, and ancient ingredients that fuel the body and mind. Using the finest ingredients, all four of their flavors are now available for purchase nationwide on Amazon retailing at $2.49 per can. Positioning the brand for continued growth in 2023, the tea market is expected to grow by USD 19.48 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Prior to their launch on Amazon, 8th Wonder has been available at select specialty grocers including Whole Foods in the Rocky Mountain region, and at Mother’s Market and Kitchen and Lassen’s Natural Foods and Vitamins in Southern California, in addition to their direct-to-consumer e-commerce site. Since their debut at Whole Foods, 8th Wonder has increased their sales by 397% and has built a devoted fan base in the Rocky Mountain region as well as in the Orange County and the Los Angeles areas.

“We are excited for our launch on Amazon that will allow us to reach consumers nationwide and further grow the brand,” said Reed Rush, CEO and Co-Founder, of 8th Wonder Tea. “The primary intention behind 8th Wonder was to bridge the awkward, unnecessary gap between the traditional craft of tea, and the more modern proliferation of sparkling waters – a phenomenon that has continued to explode in popularity.”

Infused with ancient superfood ingredients like cardamom, ginger, ashwagandha, chai, and apple juice, 8th Wonder contains no added sugar, sugar alcohols, GMOs, or artificial ingredients. Additionally, 8th Wonder is certified organic, Whole30 approved, non-GMO project verified, paleo and vegan certified, gluten-free, and caffeine free.

With another Southern California retailer launch to be announced in the New Year, 8th Wonder Tea plans to continue capitalizing on the premiumization of functional tea products as consumers shift their preferences from regular tea products, to beneficial products containing antioxidants and herbal teas, such as 8th Wonder.

According to the Global Organic Tea Markets latest research report in November 2022, the growing consumer preference for safe, chemical-free, and healthy consumables, is one of the most important factors driving market expansion along with a shift in lifestyle and growing demand from the personal care industry.

“I wanted to create something with a strong foundation in the past, rich with the aromas of tea that have filled cups for centuries, and likewise, provide beverages with equally compelling nods to the future through an added spritz and twist on ancient traditions,” added Rush.

Offering gut health and immunity in addition to their delicious taste, 8th Wonder is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, anti-inflammatory properties, and other benefits that may help reduce inflammation throughout the body and the risk of chronic diseases.

“By creating something that would fill what I perceived to be a huge void in the natural health and wellness space – namely, an organic beverage that didn’t taste like an “alternative” – to something else better tasting than its predecessors, I wanted a drink that not only kicked sugar out of the equation but relied on time-tested flavor profiles from organic fruits and herbs,” Rush further commented. “Above all, I made this drink for myself. Because as a consumer, I was craving something that was equal parts functional and fizzy, and it simply didn’t exist until now.”

8th Wonder Tea makes earth-conscious sparkling teas that deliver the enhanced benefits of organic, superfood ingredients to fuel the body and mind.

