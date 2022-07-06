Alkaline88 2-Liter Now Available in Rite Aid Stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, is pleased to announce that its Alkaline88 2-Liter product will now be available in more than 2,300 Rite Aid retail pharmacy stores across 17 states. The 2-liter bottle joins the Alkaline88 1-gallon on the shelves of one of the nation’s leading drugstore chains.

“Alkaline88 drinkers will now be able to find our convenient 2-liter bottle in more than 2,300 Rite Aid stores around the country,” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Adding another Alkaline88 product to this premium drugstore chain which already carries our best-selling 1-gallon shows the strong expansion of our brand. Just in time for the summer heat, Alkaline88 has now added additional UPCs in over 10,000 retail locations of existing clients across the country. Our topline growth driven by this increased demand should be accompanied by a steadily improving bottom line thanks to the continued optimization of our production and distribution.”

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked “Clean Beverage” label. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88.

