Alkaline88 2-Liter Shaq Paq Will Be Available in Stores Throughout Texas

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, is pleased to announce that the Alkaline88 Shaq Paq will be available in approximately 170 H-E-B stores in Texas.

“We’re very pleased to be adding another Alkaline88 SKU, the Shaq Paq, to H-E-B shelves,” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Now H-E-B customers in Texas will be able to enjoy Alkaline88 in a conveniently sized 2-liter bottle. This is the perfect synergy of a great product with a great brand ambassador and a great supermarket.”

H-E-B is a privately-owned retailer with more than 420 stores in Texas and Mexico and $34 billion in annual sales. They have served their shoppers and communities for over 117 years.

Multiple Alkaline88 products are already available in H-E-B stores across Texas including the 1-Gallon, 3-Liter, Alkaline88 Aluminum, and more.

The Alkaline88 Shaq Paq was created last year as Alkaline88’s first product collaboration with their celebrity brand ambassador Shaquille O’Neal. It is a 6-pack of 2-liter bottles.

The Shaq Paq will be available in approximately 170 H-E-B stores starting late September.

“SKU expansion within retailers like H-E-B is just one of the ways that Alkaline88 is continuing to expand as a brand,” continued Mr. Lazaran. “As our sales team also continues to bring on new clients, we’re proud to offer more Alkaline88 in more stores across the country than ever before.”

About The Alkaline Water Company

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88.

