Alkaline88 Adds 1-Liter to Approximately 6,000 Stores of Discount Retail Giant

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, announced that over 6,000 stores of a Fortune 200 national discount retailer will carry the Alkaline88 1-liter this summer. This significantly increases total nationwide distribution points for the Alkaline88 brand within the Specialty Retail channel.

“Alkaline88 continues to earn shelf space in leading retailers across the country,” says Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This summer, a national discount retail giant is adding the Alkaline88 1-liter to over 6,000 stores in one of their two popular dollar-friendly chains. The on-the-go, single-serve 1-liter is a perfect product to introduce customers to Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 during the hot summer months.

“We’re already one of the fastest-growing top-ten brands in the value-added water category and adding 6,000 more stores to our retail footprint presents a tremendous opportunity to boost our national brand presence, drive new sales, and attract new Alkaline88 drinkers. This rollout also represents significant progress toward our goal of entering over 10,000 new stores this year. Since the start of Fiscal Year 2023, we’ve added over 8,400 new stores. In addition, we’ve added new SKUs in over 14,000 existing retail clients this year. We plan to share news of other new clients and SKU expansions over the coming months.”

About The Alkaline Water Company

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked “Clean Beverage” label. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88.

