Alkaline88 Launches Sports Drink in 250+ Harris Teeter Stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, has begun initial sales of its Alkaline88 Sport drink in brick-and-mortar grocery stores. After a successful e-commerce launch earlier this year, all four flavors of Alkaline88 Sport are now available in over 250 Harris Teeter stores across seven South Atlantic states and Washington, D.C. The product uses the innovative FreshCap powered by Vessl to instantly infuse all-natural flavors and functional ingredients into Alkaline88 water.

“Alkaline88 Sport’s elite hydration is now available to shoppers at Harris Teeter,” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’ve received very positive feedback throughout Alkaline88 Sport’s R&D phase and its initial e-commerce launch. Now, this innovative product is available in brick-and-mortar stores for the first time. This initial placement in a leading grocery chain like Harris Teeter, a Kroger subsidiary, gives us a great opportunity to introduce Alkaline88 Sport to grocery shoppers. We believe Alkaline88 Sport can be a disruptor in the sports drink category and we’ll continue to optimize its distribution and sales strategies to support the strengthening and growth of the overall Alkaline88 brand.”

Alkaline88 Sport is available in four flavors–Jolly Watermelon, Fruit Punch, Very Berry, and Limón Citrus–and is all-natural with no calories, sugar, or preservatives. The natural flavors and functional ingredients–including vitamins, ginseng, and guarana–are stored in the pressurized FreshCap powered by Vessl until the consumer twists it open for an instant infusion into the Alkaline88 base.

About The Alkaline Water Company

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88.

For More Information:

https://ir.thealkalinewaterco.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/457/alkaline88-launches-sports-drink-in-over-250-harris