Alkaline88 Now Available in 200+ Giant Eagle Supermarkets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, is pleased to announce that its Alkaline88 1-Gallon and 3-Liter products will be available in over 200 locations of a premium supermarket headquartered in Pennsylvania with additional stores in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Maryland.

“We’re very pleased to now offer our best-selling Alkaline88 1-gallon and 3-liter waters to over 4.5 million more shoppers in over 200 new grocery stores in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, where our footprint continues to grow,” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Traditional grocery has always been our strongest channel, and Alkaline88 still has significant whitespace for growth through more premium grocery banners around the country.”

The Company’s new grocery client is recognized as a national supermarket leader and is a top-50 grocer according to Supermarket News’ ‘Top 75 North American Food Retailers’ list. Alkaline88’s sales in the new retailer will be supported by the Company’s recently expanded production and distribution network in the eastern half of the United States.

“New clients are one of the key drivers to Alkaline88’s topline growth,” continued Mr. Lazaran. “And now our optimized production network will allow us to keep pursuing new clients in growth regions while cutting costs and protecting margins. With our current manufacturing footprint, we’re bringing two SKUs to a new client that serves over 4.5 million shoppers across five states, and we’re doing it with half the freight miles we would have had to cover two years ago. As we continue to pursue growth in high-potential markets, that makes a measurable difference for our Company and its shareholders.”

About The Alkaline Water Company

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88 and A88 Infused brands.

