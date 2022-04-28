Alkaline88 Now Available in Roundy’s Supermarkets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, announced that its best-selling 1-gallon and 3-liter bottles are now available in Roundy’s Supermarket banners throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Roundy’s, a leading grocer in the Midwest, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Kroger Co. and operates over 150 retail grocery stores under the Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, and Mariano’s retail banners.

“We’re very pleased to have the Alkaline88 1-gallon and 3-liter now available in Roundy’s Supermarkets,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This adds our two best-selling products to approximately 150 locations in the Midwest region, including over 40 stores in Chicagoland, the country’s third most populous metro area. Roundy’s stores are located in Wisconsin and Illinois and include Pick ‘n Save, Mariano’s, Copps, and Metro Market. We’re excited to have the opportunity to partner with a retailer that has been serving their customers for a century and a half. The Midwest region represents a great growth opportunity for Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88. It’s wins like these that will allow us to maintain our position as one of the fastest-growing top-ten ‘Value-Added’ waters in the country.”

About The Alkaline Water Company

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88.

About Roundy’s

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., (Roundy’s) is a leading grocer in the Midwest. Roundy’s is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Kroger Co., located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in Milwaukee in 1872, Roundy’s operates over 150 retail grocery stores under the Pick ‘n Save, Copps, Metro Market and Mariano’s retail banners in Wisconsin and Illinois. The two largest banners are Pick ‘n Save, with over 100 locations throughout the State of Wisconsin, and Mariano’s, with over 40 locations throughout the Chicagoland area.

