Alkaline88 Shaq Paq Soon To Hit Stater Bros. Shelves in Southern California

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, provided an update on the growing success of the Alkaline88 2-Liter bottle. The Company has received orders for the 2 Liter, available as an individual unit or in the 6-pack Shaq Paq, from over 8,000 stores since the beginning of the year.

“Alkaline88 drinkers love the 2-Liter bottle and it has quickly become one of our best-selling products,” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “In addition to being a perfect fit for the fridge or gym bag, our product collaboration with Alkaline88 brand ambassador Shaquille O’Neal has helped generate interest in this great product.

“The Alkaline88 Shaq Paq will soon hit Stater Bros. shelves in Southern California, accompanied by 7-foot-tall in-store displays featuring our smiling brand ambassador. Their stores are just the latest of over 8,000 to order the 2-liter bottle since January of this year. Additional regional and national chains are still in the pipeline to add the product over the next 12 months. Alkaline88’s return on trial is strong, so having another great product with strong shelf appeal should help us convert even more water drinkers across the country to deliciously smooth Alkaline88.”

About The Alkaline Water Company

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88.

For More Information:

https://ir.thealkalinewaterco.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/451/the-alkaline88-2-liter-available-in-thousands-of-stores