Alkaline88 Strengthens Its Position in Gold’s Gyms

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, provided an update on Alkaline88’s progress in on-premise sales in the health and fitness channel. The brand has three SKUs available in Gold’s Gyms in Texas, Oklahoma, and the Carolinas, accounting for approximately a quarter of the iconic gym’s locations in the U.S.

“The smooth hydration of Alkaline88 is available to health-conscious consumers at some of their favorite gyms across the country,” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Gold’s Gym is an international icon in the world of fitness and we’re very pleased to be able to offer three great products on-site for gym-goers. Alkaline water indexes strongly amongst health and fitness enthusiasts, and we want Alkaline88 to be the brand they choose before, during, and after a workout.”

Alkaline88 boasts the “Clean Beverage” label, containing just two all-natural ingredients, purified drinking water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt, with no buffers. The water is produced using a state-of-the-art electrolysis process to deliver 8.8pH water with electrolytes. Gold’s Gym carries the brand’s 700ML sports cap bottle, 1-liter, and best-selling 1-gallon.

“We’re working with great sports nutrition distribution partners to grow our brand’s presence in this channel,” continued Mr. Lazaran. “We have plans in the immediate future to increase our product offering even further and to expand into more Gold’s Gyms in additional states.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88.

