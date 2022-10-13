Aprch Releases Fruit Punch as Vol. 2 of the Aprch Artist Series

Portland, Oregon-based Aprch (ap·proach) Beverage Co. maker of relaxation and wellness beverages has released its newest flavor of CBD Sparkling Water, Fruit Punch! Fruit Punch marks Vol.2 of the Aprch Artist Series featuring the artwork of Jess Mudgett.

Originally from Colorado, Jess Mudgett is a traveling artist, inspired by open roads and the high desert mountains. Painting on forgotten objects from his travels around the states, Mudgett’s work can be found around the West in restaurants, coffee shops, and walls, as well as in various businesses in California, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, Texas, and more.

The artwork featured on Fruit Punch | Vol.2 of the Artist Series is inspired by Jess’s love of open spaces across the west. Fruit Punch features a flavor combination of cranberry, grape, pineapple, orange, and lime. Like all Aprch CBD Sparkling Water flavors, Fruit Punch has zero calories, sugar, sodium, or caffeine. A long-time partner of SoRSE Technologies, Fruit Punch features 25mg of Aprch’s proprietary Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract. Fruit Punch lives up to its name, sweet, fruity, and loaded with flavor!

Aprch Fruit Punch CBD Sparkling Water is available to now available purchase at select retailers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California, Wisconsin, Illinois, with additional distribution continuing to roll out in the upcoming weeks, as well as online at DrinkAprch.com

For more information on Jess Mudgett give him a follow on IG at @JessMudgett or visit his website JessMudgett.com

About Aprch Beverage Co.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Aprch (ap·proach) is a beverage company inspired by adventure, integrity, health, and the outdoors. Aprch creates refreshing relaxation and wellness beverages with zero calories, zero sugar, and zero caffeine. Whatever flavor you choose, you’ll find a new sense of nourishment with every sip.

Open. Sip. Relax.

Winner of the CSP Magazine 2022 Best New Product Award for the CBD Beverage Category with its signature Aprch CBD Sparkling Water.

More info: hello@drinkaprch.com

For More Information:

https://drinkaprch.com/pages/shop-fruit-punch