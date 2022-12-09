Aprch Releases Winter Limited Edition CBD Sparkling Water – Peppermint

PORTLAND, Ore.— It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Introducing the newest seasonal release of Aprch CBD sparkling water, Peppermint! Ring in the winter season with this limited-edition flavor that is as festive as it is refreshing, created with just a hint of peppermint, and a sparkle of holiday magic!

The newest seasonal release of Aprch CBD sparkling water follows the successful launch of Fruit Punch, Vol.2 of Aprch’s Artist Series featuring the artwork of Jess Mudgett. Aprch continues to innovate in the CBD beverage space releasing new flavors, limited releases, artist projects, and more. Aprch CBD sparkling water is made with high-quality ingredients, broad-spectrum hemp extract, and features zero sugar, zero calories, zero alcohol, and zero caffeine.

Peppermint is available through limited Aprch retailers as well as direct-to-consumer for $12.99 per 4-pack at drinkaprch.com

About Aprch

Based in Portland, Oregon, Aprch (ap·proach) is a beverage company inspired by adventure, integrity, health, and the outdoors. Aprch creates refreshing sparkling beverages with zero calories, zero sugar, zero alcohol, and zero caffeine. Whatever flavor you choose, you’ll find a new sense of nourishment with every sip.

