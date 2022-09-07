AVEC Drops Spiced Mango & Passionfruit Flavor

NEW YORK, N.Y.— AVEC – a line of Brooklyn-based better-for-you cocktail mixers co-founded by Alex Doman and Denetrias ‘Dee’ Charlemagne – announces a new flavor for ‘endless summer’ – a tropical Spiced Mango & Passionfruit.

The first flavor drop since AVEC launched, AVEC Spiced Mango & Passionfruit is inspired by a combination of the passionfruit & lychee martinis of the 90s & 00s, and the popular street snack Mango con Chili y Limon. Juicy mango, sweet-tart passionfruit and lime juices are balanced by a dash of almond extract, a touch of chili and a drop of american oak. The result is fun and tropical yet elevated and refreshing.

“We always wanted to do a tropical flavor. [Who doesn’t love a big fat juicy mango in the morning or a delicious pina colada on the beach?] This time around we’re showing off two of our favorite fruits in the world: passionfruit & mango. Can you remember the first time you had an apple? No, but you will probably remember the first time you sampled either of these two guys. We’re celebrating these ingredients, enhanced with complimentary flavors like almond and chili to create a refreshing drink for year-round sipping. Drink alone or spike it with tequila or vodka,” says Doman.

In true AVEC fashion, the Spiced Mango & Passionfruit is made only with real juice and botanical extracts rather than so-called “natural flavors,” features 80-90% less sugar than its counterparts (6g sugar, 35 calories compared to mango mixers which are 200+ calories, 22+g of sugar), and is just as tasty with alcohol as it is sipped solo. The new flavor joins the existing lineup of globally inspired flavors, including:

Jalapeño & Blood Orange (3g sugar, 15 cals)

Grapefruit & Pomelo (3g sugar, 15 cals)

Ginger (5g sugar, 20 cals)

Hibiscus & Pomegranate (3g sugar, 15 cals)

Yuzu & Lime (0g sugar, 0 cals)

When surveying customers for new flavor development, nearly 40% were into tropical drinks, but could not name a non-sugar bomb alternative. Says Charlemagne, “We listen and respond to customer feedback – and personally, feel this pain, especially for summer cocktails – tropical flavors tend to dominate, most often packed with sugar. We wanted to create an option that channels that tropical nostalgia year-round, but also feels adult.”

About AVEC

As seen in Fast Company, Food Network, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Food & Wine and more, AVEC was co-founded by business school pals – native New Yorker/WOC Denetrias ‘Dee’ Charlemagne and UK native Alex Doman. AVEC uses real juice and botanicals, rather than artificial ingredients or “natural” flavor to give today’s generation of conscious drinkers a low sugar, healthier choice when they drink — whether they choose to mix with alcohol or serve it solo. Each of the five flavors are a spin on a classic mixer. Think about a 0 sugar/0 calorie AVEC Yuzu & Lime instead of a soda & lime, or an AVEC Jalapeño & Blood Orange which only has 4g sugar versus the typical 22g in a margarita mix.

For More Information:

https://avecdrinks.com/products/spiced-mango-and-passionfruit