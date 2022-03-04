B Corp Brew Dr. Kombucha To Go Carbon Neutral By 2030

PORTLAND, ORE. — Organic kombucha and tea leader Brew Dr. Kombucha announces plans to become carbon neutral by 2030. Their announcement to prioritize carbon neutral operations is part of several Brew Dr. initiatives underway in celebration of B Corp Month in March.

Brew Dr. is the first major kombucha company to become B Corp certified, designating that the business meets high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency across several social and environmental categories.

“Certified B Corps are considered leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy, and we take that responsibility very seriously.” says Dan Stangler, CEO of Brew Dr. “Adjusting our operations to achieve carbon neutrality is the clear path for Brew Dr. to continue proudly upholding our mission of doing our best for people and the plant.”

Brew Dr. currently offsets all scope 1 and 2 emissions for operations. They plan to cover 15% of the larger scope 3 neutrality by the end of 2022, and entirely offset scope 3 emissions by 2030.

The company has also set a goal to complete 100 hours of community service in March for B-Corp Month, including teaming up with fellow Certified B Corporation, Patagonia, and local nonprofit, Willamette Riverkeepers, for a Day of Service on March 30th.

Operating brewing facilities that utilize creative ways to recycle water and heat, involving employees in decision making, and partnering with local environmental and social justice nonprofits are some of the many examples of Brew Dr.’s year-round commitment to their company values.

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr Kombucha creates high-quality beverages that explore the magic of tea, from organic raw kombucha to naturally energizing yerba mate. In 2008, Matt Thomas began brewing kombucha in the kitchen of his teahouse in Portland, Oregon. From leaf to bottle, the company takes inspiration from its heritage in tea, making deliciously refreshing beverages with a difference you can taste. Brew Dr. Kombucha’s motto is “Brew Right, Do Right,” referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become Scope 1 & 2 carbon neutral and a Certified B Corporation. For more information please visit Brew Dr.’s website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For More Information:

https://www.brewdrkombucha.com/