Bang Energy Expands to the UK and Ireland

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla.– To meet the rapidly growing global demand for Bang Energy, CEO Jack Owoc, has partnered with Global Brands, Ltd. to distribute Bang Energy in the U.K. and Ireland.

Bang front person, Jack Owoc coined the term “decentralized distribution” to describe the transition away from its former archaic centralized distribution system. Jack stated, “In order to deliver innovation at the speed that today’s consumer demands and at the blistering pace at which Bang innovates, a decentralized, highly responsive and ultra-flexible DSD model is critical.”

This exciting new Global Brands partnership adds a critical dynamic to the company’s significantly increased presence in Europe and overarching international expansion across five continents, including North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

“Our partnership with Global Brands is further proof of our positive trajectory and path to exponential growth internationally,” said CEO Jack Owoc. “We remain a family-owned, private company that has grown from zero revenue at its inception to ~$5 billion in total sales. We are confident that our expanded international distribution, relentless innovation, combined with worldwide “Bangster” fan loyalty and enthusiasm will catapult Bang and its allied brands like Meltdown and Vooz into the stratosphere.”

Bang Energy’s growth has been fueled by its robust global social media marketing featuring 18.3 billion #BangEnergy views on Gen Z’s favorite social media platform, TikTok. The company’s beverage and other innovations appeal to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, gamers, busy professionals, and anybody that prioritizes flavor and variety without the calories and sugar contained in other beverages. Bang Energy also contains caffeine, essential amino acids and B vitamins.

“We are really excited to be the exclusive distributor for Bang Energy here in the U.K. and Ireland,” said Julian Atkins, Global Brands Commercial Director. “Bang Energy brings something quite different to an energy category that is currently enjoying strong growth – a brand that is full of flavor despite having zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero calories across an awesome range of flavors. Bang Energy is sure to be a huge success with the Gen Z consumer here in the U.K. and Ireland.”

About VPX Sports/Bang Energy

Since 1993, Florida-based Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a Bang Energy and as VPX Sports, has developed delicious performance beverages, supplements, and workout products to fuel high-energy lifestyles. In addition to Bang Energy, one of the top three energy drink brands in the US, the company’s premium quality products include keto-friendly Meltdown, Quash, Vooz and Redline. All of the company’s products are personally designed and approved for taste and effectiveness by founder and CEO Jack Owoc who started the family-owned company with one goal in mind: to produce the highest-quality sports supplements and performance beverages in the world backed by university-proven scientific research. Since its founding 29 years ago, nearly 30 university research studies have been conducted to prove the efficacy and quality of VPX products by sports nutrition specialists at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State, Baylor University, University of Southern Maine, University of Memphis, Florida International University and College of New Jersey, among others. The company’s products and supplements are available in grocery and convenience stores around the world. Owoc and his team continuously innovate new products that deliver on taste, optimal performance benefits and nutrition needs.

About Global Brands, Ltd.

Established in 1997 by entrepreneur Steve Perez, Global Brands Ltd is the UK’s leading independent drinks business. It owns, markets and distributes a wide portfolio of products across the ready to drink, premium mixer, spirit and beer categories internationally. The Global Brands Ltd line-up of brands now includes VK, Hooch, Franklin & Sons, Shake Baby Shake, Hooper’s and more.

