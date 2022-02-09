BevCacao Promotes Superfood Benefits

As the battle for superfruit supremacy rages on in overpriced flashy cans nationwide, one emerging fruit is set to take the crown.

Introducing bevCacao — a radical new beverage loaded with goodness and social responsibility. Armed with the ethos “Good for you. Good for them.” bevCacao stands behind its one-two punch of nutrition and community support.

First, what’s in it for the consumer: Three times the antioxidants of pomegranate. Twice as many as acai. Jam-packed with prize-fighting flavanols to deliver a knockout blow to toxins and free radicals. Vegan-friendly immune system support with no added sugars to boot.

“A lot of drinks on the market are all hype and loaded with sugar,” said bevCacao founder, Jason Walter. “They don’t deliver on their nutritional promises, but bevCacao essentially goes straight from fruit to can.”

Grown in an uber nutrient-rich, unfertilized soil along the equator, cacao fruit comes from small family farms. Unlike other fruits, cacao doesn’t grow on branches. It grows on the trunk, meaning farmers must carefully cut the fruit away without damaging the tree. No nutrients are fertilized away — everything says right there in the fruit.

Previously, cacao was only coveted for its seeds — yes, cacao seeds are the base of what becomes chocolate. Farmers would scoop out these seeds, but the pulp of the cacao fruit was a waste product dropped onto the plantation floor. And what a waste indeed, as the pulp makes up roughly 30 percent of the pod and holds much of the nutrients.

Beyond antioxidants, bevCacao is loaded with fiber, promotes a healthy gut and balanced mind-body connection, hydrates on a cellular level, and improves cardio health. Essential minerals like magnesium turn glucose into energy. It’s perfect for an electrolyte boost post-workout or to sip whenever users need a little boost to their day.

“We found a way to rescue the pulp that was currently being wasted in discarded pods by the cacao industry,” said Walter. “We know there was value in the pulp and figured out how to squeeze it right into our cans. In doing so, we help farming communities in impoverished areas earn additional income while reducing waste.”

On top of everything, bevCacao is sustainably harvested and canned and represents a massive profit boost for farmers who cultivate it. By using this pulp in its juices, bevCacao is creating a life-changing new revenue stream for these hard-working farmers without adding much extra work.

“We found that cocoa farmers were missing out on a huge profit opportunity,” said Walter. So we partnered up with social collectives like Koa and Cocoa Horizons to help cocoa communities earn more coin. That’s what we mean when we say ‘Good for you. Good for them.’”

Beyond nutritional value and social impact, another differentiator for bevCacao is the taste.

Given its close connection to cocoa, one might assume that bevCacao will have a chocolate flavor. But while cacao juice offers the same health benefits of chocolate, the taste will come as a surprise to many. Not a hint of chocolate is to be found. Instead, bevCacao is fruity, sweet, and tangy, like the tropics after a storm. Users get notes of banana, white peach, lychee, and a spritz of lemon.

It’s refreshing immune system support. And bevCacao is available direct to consumer, online now.

For more information on bevCacao and its mission, visit bevCacao.com.

