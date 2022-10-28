BevNET Best Of 2022 Awards: Deadline Extended to November 4

If you haven’t had a chance to submit your nominations for BevNET’s Best Of 2022 Awards, you’re in luck. We’ve extended the deadline to Friday, November 4. The highly-anticipated awards show recognizes beverage industry brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends.
The Best Of 2022 Awards, presented by Zuckerman Honickman, are accepting nominations for the following:
- Brand of the Year
- Person of the Year
- Rising Stars
- Best New Products
- Best Packaging Design
- Best Marketing Campaign
All nominations will be published on BevNET.com and the winners will be announced at BevNET Live in Santa Monica on December 5.
The fee per nomination is $149 for non-Insiders and $99 for BevNET & NOSH Insiders. The final deadline to submit nominations is Friday, November 4th.
To learn more about past winners and nominees, check out our “Best Of” Awards shows.