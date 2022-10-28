BevNET Best Of 2022 Awards: Deadline Extended to November 4

If you haven’t had a chance to submit your nominations for BevNET’s Best Of 2022 Awards, you’re in luck. We’ve extended the deadline to Friday, November 4. The highly-anticipated awards show recognizes beverage industry brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends.

The Best Of 2022 Awards, presented by Zuckerman Honickman, are accepting nominations for the following:

Brand of the Year

Person of the Year

Rising Stars

Best New Products

Best Packaging Design

Best Marketing Campaign

All nominations will be published on BevNET.com and the winners will be announced at BevNET Live in Santa Monica on December 5.

The fee per nomination is $149 for non-Insiders and $99 for BevNET & NOSH Insiders. The final deadline to submit nominations is Friday, November 4th.

Submit your nomination >>

To learn more about past winners and nominees, check out our “Best Of” Awards shows.