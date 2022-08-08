BIOLYTE Debuts E-Commerce Site and Direct Ordering Alongside Recent Growth

Looking to stock up on your favorite flavors of “the IV in a bottle,” without hitting the store? Now you can buy BIOLYTE directly from its website at drinkbiolyte.com for nationwide delivery – its new e-commerce capabilities include first-ever assorted packs, subscription services and more.

With the launch, customers can now choose from a four-bottle Sampler Pack, including one of each of BIOLYTE’s flavors: Citrus, Berry, Tropical and newly launched Melon for $14.99, alongside single-flavor 12 packs available in each flavor for $39.99 – with additional purchase options in the works. Each 16-ounce bottle offers the same amount of electrolytes as a full IV bag – the first hydration drink to do so, and at a fraction of the cost – equivalent to 6.5 times the electrolytes as other leading sports drinks, and 1/3 of the sugar.

“Making the IV in a bottle easily available for purchase no matter where you’re located is a key part of BIOLYTE’s growth strategy,” shares CEO Jesslyn Rollins. “Our e-commerce site helps us serve our amazing customers exactly when and where they need us. Plus it gives us a much needed touchpoint so that we can understand how to improve and better meet their needs.”

BIOLYTE also now offers subscribe and save memberships through which customers receive 10 percent off each order, plus the ability to customize desired delivery frequency, change flavors with each order and beyond. Expedited and next-day shipping are options for when you’re in a pinch (think: throwing a party, tailgate season, or the flu has hit the household).

Since January 2022, BIOLYTE has added more than 4,000 retail locations to its list of sellers – all the way from QuikTrip and RaceTrac to Target – and is now available in 21 total states, with eight more on the horizon by the end of the year. Complementing this impressive growth and increased accessibility, the Georgia-born brand unveils its e-commerce capabilities, making BIOLYTE even easier to get into customer’s hands. It’s ideal for anyone who feels run down, needs a vitamin boost, or rejuvenation after a workout or night of one too many, including natural ingredients that boost energy, ease nausea & migraines and reduce muscle cramps.

About BIOLYTE

BIOLYTE, the IV in a bottle, is the first drink that offers the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag. BIOLYTE is on a mission to help people feel better by relieving headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with dehydration.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbiolyte.com