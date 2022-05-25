BIOLYTE Expands Into QuikTrip Locations in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Iowa

BIOLYTE – touted as the world’s first “IV in a bottle” – announces its retail expansion into an additional 200+ QuikTrip locations across the global convenience store chain’s locations throughout Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Iowa. This growth comes on the heels of the brand’s current footprint across 600+ QuikTrip stores in Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina and South Carolina. Created & founded by Atlanta-based anesthesiologist Dr. Trey Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE provides the same amount of electrolytes as IV rehydration therapy (nearly 6.5 times more than other leading sports drinks and with only one-third of the sugar) plus natural ingredients that boost energy, ease stomach illness and cold and flu symptoms and reduce muscle cramps.

“BIOLYTE is excited to be expanding into new markets and new parts of the country,” said Jason Miller, Vice President of Sales for BIOLYTE. “This rapid and strategic growth is necessary for us to be able to reach more major retailers like QuikTrip and have the opportunity to introduce the benefits of BIOLYTE to a wider audience.”

BIOLYTE is ideal for anyone who feels run-down, needs a vitamin boost, an energy pick-me-up, needs to hydrate after a workout or just a moment of recharging after one too many – it’s also great to have on hand for traveling, staying hydrated during hot summer months & outdoor activities, and helping to fight cold, COVID & flu symptoms. BIOLYTE comes in four flavors – citrus, berry, tropical and newly launched melon – and is available now across local stores & markets in select cities and via Amazon.

About BIOLYTE

BIOLYTE, the IV in a bottle, is the first liquid supplement that offers the same benefits of IV rehydration therapy but in drinkable form. BIOLYTE is on a mission to help people feel better by relieving headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with severe dehydration.

For More Information:

https://drinkbiolyte.com/