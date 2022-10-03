BIOLYTE Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BIOLYTE, the first hydration drink to offer the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag, is going pink in this year’s campaign to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Turning all of its bottles pink for the month of October, a portion of proceeds from every limited edition case (12 bottles) sold will be donated to the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer research. In addition, for every case purchased on BIOLYTE’s website on Tuesday, October 11, customers can send a complimentary four-bottle set to someone they love that is battling cancer.

Developed by Atlanta anesthesiologist Dr. Luther “Trey” Rollins and led by his daughter, Jesslyn Rollins, this cause plays an important role in the origin of BIOLYTE. Dr. Rollins’ wife and Jesslyn’s mom, Jeannine, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. While receiving her chemotherapy treatments, she experienced severe dehydration, nausea and other debilitating side effects, and in order to keep up with the treatments, began receiving an IV bag before each session. In an effort to “bring the IV bag home,” the idea for BIOLYTE was born. Today, the IV in a bottle offers nearly 6.5 times the electrolytes as other leading sports drinks, with only 1/3 of the sugar – an effective, efficient remedy to dehydration.

“Every business, and business owner, begins with a purpose – and this is ours,” says CEO Jesslyn Rollins. “BIOLYTE was born following my mom’s breast cancer diagnosis, and we will always be dedicated to not only fundraising in support of finding a cure, but also, in the meantime, to getting bottles in the hands of those who need it. Our efforts this year demonstrate a combination of both. ”

Jeannine is now cancer free, and the team remains dedicated to its role in raising breast cancer awareness and fundraising for vital research. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and BIOLYTE was specifically created to help people who were struggling to stay hydrated between chemotherapy treatments. BIOLYTE’s natural antiemetics help with nausea, and concentrated electrolyte levels offer hydration benefits that will rehydrate the body more effectively and quickly than water. To learn more about BIOLYTE’s story and additional benefits, visit drinkbiolyte.com or watch this video: https://youtu.be/P1P9tg5rVFE.

Limited edition pink bottles can be purchased at drinkbiolyte.com all October and in select retailers. Proceeds from cases sold anywhere you find them – on BIOLYTE’s website or in select retailers – will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

