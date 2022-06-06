BIOLYTE Makes Debut in Select Target Stores Across the Country

BIOLYTE – touted as the world’s first “IV in a bottle” – announces continued retail expansion with its debut in Target stores across the country. BIOLYTE can now be found in select Targets in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia. This growth comes on the heels of expansion into several hundred more QuikTrip and RaceTrac locations across the Southeast – the brand rapidly making its entry into new markets.

Created & founded by Atlanta-based anesthesiologist Dr. Trey Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE provides the same amount of electrolytes as IV rehydration therapy (nearly 6.5 times more than other leading sports drinks and with only one-third of the sugar) plus natural ingredients that boost energy, ease stomach illness and cold and flu symptoms and reduce muscle cramps.

“To officially be available in Target stores is a critical step for BIOLYTE in our strategic growth plan,” said Jason Miller, Vice President of Sales for BIOLYTE. “More visibility in big-box retailers, and simply more availability to customers, means more opportunity for people to learn about and experience the benefits of BIOLYTE.”

BIOLYTE is ideal for anyone who feels run-down, needs a vitamin boost, an energy pick-me-up, needs to hydrate after a workout or just a moment of recharging after one too many – it’s also great to have on hand for traveling, staying hydrated during hot summer months & outdoor activities, and helping to fight cold, COVID & flu symptoms. BIOLYTE comes in four flavors – citrus, berry, tropical and newly launched melon – and is available now across local stores & markets in select cities and via Amazon.

BIOLYTE, the “IV in a bottle,” is the first drink that offers the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag. BIOLYTE is on a mission to help people feel better by relieving headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with dehydration.

