BIOLYTE Now Available at Additional Circle K Locations Across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina

BIOLYTE – touted as the world’s first “IV in a bottle” – announces its retail expansion into an additional 300+ Circle K locations across the global convenience store chain’s Southeast Division including Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. This growth comes on the heels of the brand’s current presence in 600+ Circle K stores within its Gulf division (Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida) & across the South Atlantic. Created & founded by Atlanta-based anesthesiologist Dr. Trey Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE provides the same amount of electrolytes as IV rehydration therapy (nearly 6.5 times more than other leading sports drinks and with only one-third of the sugar) plus natural ingredients that boost energy, ease stomach illness and reduce muscle cramps.

“It’s really exciting for the BIOLYTE brand to be expanding within new and current markets,” said Jason Miller, Vice President of Sales for BIOLYTE. “With this growth, we’re now in over 900 Circle K stores and look forward to continuing to expand through these types of important partnerships with major retailers that help us spread the benefits of BIOLYTE.”

BIOLYTE is ideal for anyone who feels run-down, needs a vitamin boost, an energy pick-me-up, needs to hydrate after a workout or just a moment of recharging after one too many – it’s also great to have on hand for traveling, staying hydrated during hot summer months & outdoor activities, and helping to fight cold, COVID & flu symptoms. BIOLYTE comes in four flavors – citrus, berry, tropical and newly launched melon – and is available now across local stores & markets in select cities and via Amazon.

BIOLYTE is on a mission to help people feel better by relieving headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with severe dehydration.

