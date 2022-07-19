BIOLYTE Now Available in All Dierbergs Markets Across St. Louis

BIOLYTE – touted as the world’s first “IV in a bottle” – continues its recent strategic retail expansion across the country with its debut in all 25 Dierbergs Market across the St. Louis, Mo., area. This growth comes on the heels of expansion into several hundred more QuikTrip and RaceTrac locations, its premier in select Target stores across the country and more.

Created & founded by Atlanta-based anesthesiologist Dr. Trey Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE provides the same amount of electrolytes as IV rehydration therapy (nearly 6.5 times more than other leading sports drinks and with only one-third of the sugar) plus natural ingredients that boost energy, ease stomach illness and cold and flu symptoms and reduce muscle cramps.

“Debuting in Dierbergs – all 25 of them – is another key moment for BIOLYTE’s growth,” says Jason Miller, Vice President of Sales for BIOLYTE. “As we work to integrate BIOLYTE into more daily lives and routines across the country, expanding into the St. Louis area and being readily available at a market like Dierbergs helps us introduce ourselves to a new audience and build on our customer base.”

BIOLYTE is ideal for anyone who feels run-down, needs a vitamin boost, an energy pick-me-up, needs to hydrate after a workout or just a moment of recharging after one too many – it’s also great to have on hand for traveling, staying hydrated during hot summer months & outdoor activities, and helping to fight cold, COVID & flu symptoms. BIOLYTE comes in four flavors – citrus, berry, tropical and newly launched melon – and is available now across local stores & markets in select cities and via Amazon.

About BIOLYTE

BIOLYTE, the “IV in a bottle,” is the first drink that offers the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag. BIOLYTE is on a mission to help people feel better by relieving headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with dehydration.

