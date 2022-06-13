BIOLYTE Now Available in Lowes Foods Across the Carolinas

BIOLYTE – touted as the world’s first “IV in a bottle” – continues its recent strategic retail expansion with its debut in Lowes Foods across North and South Carolina, in a total of 80 stores. Stocked in the sports drink aisle, this growth comes on the heels of expansion into several hundred more QuikTrip and RaceTrac locations across the Southeast, as well as its premier in select Target stores across the country.

Created & founded by Atlanta-based anesthesiologist Dr. Trey Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE provides the same amount of electrolytes as IV rehydration therapy (nearly 6.5 times more than other leading sports drinks and with only one-third of the sugar) plus natural ingredients that boost energy, ease stomach illness and cold and flu symptoms and reduce muscle cramps.

“Debuting in Lowes Foods is another key moment for BIOLYTE’s growth,” says Jason Miller, Vice President of Sales for BIOLYTE. “As we work to integrate BIOLYTE into more daily lives and routines, being readily available in stores such as Lowes Foods makes it easier for customers to grab as part of their weekly grocery runs. It’s a natural next step and we look forward to continuing on this path.”

BIOLYTE is ideal for anyone who feels run-down, needs a vitamin boost, an energy pick-me-up, needs to hydrate after a workout or just a moment of recharging after one too many – it’s also great to have on hand for traveling, staying hydrated during hot summer months & outdoor activities, and helping to fight cold, COVID & flu symptoms. BIOLYTE comes in four flavors – citrus, berry, tropical and newly launched melon – and is available now across local stores & markets in select cities and via Amazon.

BIOLYTE, the “IV in a bottle,” is the first drink that offers the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag. BIOLYTE is on a mission to help people feel better by relieving headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with dehydration.

