BIOLYTE Now Available in Over 1,000 Additional Kroger Family Company Stores Across the Country

BIOLYTE, the first recovery drink to offer the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag, announces its retail expansion into an additional 1,123 locations of Kroger Family Companies across the country. Coming on the heels of landing the 605th spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000, Inc.’s list of the fastest-private growing companies in America, BIOLYTE is sold in Kroger stores across the Southeast and will now also be available in the below retail locations in respective states:

Krogers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia & West Virginia

Dillons in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri

King Sooper in Colorado

Mariano’s in Illinois

Pick ‘n Save & Metro Market in Wisconsin

Ralphs in California

Smith’s Food & Drug in Nevada, Utah and New Mexico

Created & founded by Atlanta-based anesthesiologist Dr. Trey Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE provides the same amount of electrolytes as IV rehydration therapy – nearly 6.5 times more than other leading sports drinks, with one-third of the sugar – plus natural ingredients and vitamins that boost energy and relieve symptoms associated with dehydration like nausea, headaches and cramps. BIOLYTE’s Citrus, Berry and Tropical flavors will be available in the enhanced water set aisles of these stores.

“The continued growth for the BIOLYTE brand in states beyond the Southeast is not only exciting, but has been a long-term goal of ours since the product’s inception,” said Jason Miller, Vice President of Sales for BIOLYTE. “Kroger was our debut major retail partner, just a few years ago. To witness this relationship develop into what it is today is incredible, and it’s major retailers like them that are critical to helping us spread the benefits of BIOLYTE.”

BIOLYTE is ideal for anyone who feels run-down, needs a vitamin boost, an energy pick-me-up, needs to hydrate after a workout or just a moment of recharging after one too many – it’s also great to have on hand for traveling, staying hydrated during hot summer months & outdoor activities, and helping to fight cold, COVID & flu symptoms. BIOLYTE comes in four flavors – Citrus, Berry, Tropical and Melon – and is available now at www.drinkBIOLYTE.com, across stores & markets in select cities and via Amazon.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbiolyte.com