BIOLYTE – the revolutionary recovery drink offering the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag – with support from their distributing partners, announces they raised $68,920 for the American Cancer Society (ACS) during its Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. For the entire month of October, BIOLYTE turned all of its bottles pink and donated a $1 from every limited edition pink case purchased to the organization.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and in 2005, BIOLYTE was ideated by Atlanta anesthesiologist Dr. Luther “Trey” Rollins when his wife Jeannine was diagnosed with the disease and experienced severe dehydration, nausea and other debilitating side effects while undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Unable to rehydrate or maintain energy through other hydration and sports drinks, Jeannine began receiving an IV bag before each session to help her body keep up and recover. In an effort to “bring the IV bag home,” BIOLYTE was created, offering hydration benefits that replenish the body faster and more effectively than water, with nearly 6.5 times the electrolytes as other leading sports drinks and 1/3 of the sugar in one bottle.

BIOLYTE was inspired by my mom’s breast cancer diagnosis, and our team will always be dedicated to finding a cure,” says CEO Jesslyn Rollins, the daughter of Dr. and Jeannine Rollins. “We are so proud and pleased to contribute to the American Cancer Society in a big way this year! It’s been a dream for a long time.”

“The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone,” says Daphne Hill, director of development for ACS. “We’re grateful for the support of BIOLYTE during October to increase breast cancer awareness and help end the pain and suffering caused by this disease. Thanks in part to the progress we’re making together with our partners, the breast cancer death rate has declined among women by 43% from 1989 to 2020, mainly because of earlier detection and improved treatment.”

Today, BIOLYTE is built for the same purpose – helping anyone experiencing the symptoms of dehydration to feel better by alleviating nausea, migraines, fatigue and beyond.

BIOLYTE (Share a Sale Merchant ID: 128157), the IV in a bottle is the first recovery drink that offers the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag. Named the 605th fastest growing private company in America in the 2022 Inc. 5000, BIOLYTE is on a mission to help people feel better by relieving headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with dehydration.

