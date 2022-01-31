BIOLYTE, the “IV in a Bottle,” Debuts New Melon Flavor

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based BIOLYTE, the world’s first physician-formulated, multi-use “IV in a bottle,” opens 2022 with the introduction of a fresh new flavor: Melon! Joining the brand’s two original flavors, Citrus & Berry, and last year’s addition of Tropical, the new blend packs a subtly sweet, refreshing and fruity resolve to dehydration, reminiscent of the thirst-quenching satisfaction of biting into a crisp slice of watermelon. Delivering the same impressive hydration and reinvigoration BIOLYTE is known for, Melon will be available in select stores on Tuesday, February 1, and on Amazon beginning Tuesday, February 15.

Offering nearly 6.5 times the electrolytes as leading sports drinks, with 1/3 of the sugar, BIOLYTE is a nearly immediate remedy for severe dehydration – whether from an intense workout, cold, flu & COVID symptoms or overindulgence. It’s the perfect answer when feeling under the weather, spending a day in the sun, wrapping up a sweaty fitness session or recovering from a night out, offering the same benefits as a full, medical-grade IV bag – at a fraction of the cost, and in the convenience of your home.

“Since expanding BIOLYTE’s footprint further across the country, we’ve worked to find the perfect new flavor to accompany that growth. We know our customers have different taste preferences, and our goal is to continue providing a solution that helps relieve headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with severe dehydration. Melon is refreshing and subtly sweet, a well-suited sibling to our citrus, berry and tropical flavors,” said Jesslyn Rollins, CEO of BIOLYTE.

With 40 calories per bottle, BIOLYTE is pregnancy safe and best enjoyed cold, giving a natural boost of energy without spiking blood sugar, while easing stomach inflammation and cleansing the liver of toxins. The 90 percent water-based beverage not only boosts the immune system, but also regulates the body’s natural core temperature and helps wash away viruses by loosening infection-causing mucus buildup. Melon will be available in-stores across the country beginning February 1 and online via Amazon beginning February 15.

