bioMérieux Launches First-of-Its-Kind Assay to Predict Juice Contamination

MARCY-L’ETOILE, France– bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics announced today the launch of GENE-UP® PRO ACB, a new assay for juice quality and safety programs. GENE-UP® PRO ACB upgrades the existing traditional Alicyclobacillus (ACB) approaches, in that it can predict guaiacol production to prevent spoilage and stop false alarms.

Early screening of Alicyclobacillus spp. in fruit juices is a major goal for the food industry. ACB contamination can produce guaiacol, the enzyme that alters juice taste and odor. A 2017 survey of juice manufacturers revealed that over 90% of participants indicated that better control over microbial spoilage would have moderately to greatly increased profits and reduced waste.

“The GENE-UP® PRO ACB is an evidence-based innovation that addresses the challenge of predicting spoilage, not just ACB presence,” said Abigail Snyder, Assistant Professor of Microbial Food Safety in CALS, Cornell University. Snyder collaborated with bioMérieux’s Predictive Diagnostic Innovation Center and Invisible Sentinel Team to create the test. “Because not all ACB produces guaiacol, more targeted diagnostic tools can prevent overzealous responses to the presence of non-guaiacol producers.”

Traditional ACB testing methods require two tests with wait times of up to 48 hours. The new GENE-UP® PRO ACB uses bioMérieux’s signature rapid PCR technology in one test with a wait time of 27 hours. Now with one single test, users can simultaneously screen raw ingredients and finished product for Alicyclobacillus spp. and guaiacol production.

“This is great news for juice producers who rely on ACB- and guaiacol-free production lines to avoid spoilage, inventory loss and disruptive workflows,” said Ben Pascal, Chief Business Officer at bioMérieux. “The GENE-UP® PRO ACB offers the juice industry a truly predictive assay to reduce time-to-result and allow juice manufacturers to release product faster with the confidence it will retain the taste your consumers expect.”

