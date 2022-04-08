Blake Boulton and Paul Valdez Take on New Roles for Pickle Juice While Brand Focuses On Future Growth

MESQUITE, Texas– Pickle Juice, pioneers in providing scientifically proven methods to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration, has promoted Blake Boulton to Director of Sales and Marketing after serving as a sales manager and Paul Valdez to Director of Operations.

“Both Blake and Paul have an extreme passion for the product that reflects the company values and they have both contributed to the success of Pickle Juice. We are proud of their performance so promoting was a no-brainer,” said Filip Keuppens, ??Executive Vice President. “Pickle Juice has made great strides from an internal operations standpoint and we are excited for future growth as our new offices are set to be completed by the end of the month.”

Since joining the Pickle Juice team, Boulton and Valdez worked to grow the company and diversify how they are marketed. Boulton focused on the day-to-day management of Pickle Juice’s grocery and outdoor category and developed and leveraged event partnerships to increase sales to maximize relationships and the company’s position in the retail market. While Valdez focused on the inner operations of Pickle Juice to ensure all the products and services are budgeted and purchased properly for their vendors.

Boulton previously worked with the Australian Rugby Union and the National Rugby League as a licensing executive to ensure licensed product maintained brand integrity and was marketed appropriately during their respective seasons. Boulton went on to work for MosquitoNix as a sales account executive where he handled direct product sales to consumers until 2020 when he began his Pickle Juice Journey.

“I am extremely grateful for Pickle Juice and the opportunities they have given to me. I look forward to working closely with the executives to increase sales and get the Pickle Juice brand out there for all to try,” said the new Director of Sales and Marketing.

Valdez served in the U.S. Navy as a Nuclear Machinist Mate from 2005 to 2011 and prior to joining the Pickle Juice team, he worked for PepsiCo as a Maintenance Technician. Valdez took the skills that he learned with him when he made the transition to Pickle Juice. As the new Director of Operations Valdez will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions. Valdez’s promotion will allow him to continue to grow Pickle Juice and ensure peak operating efficiency.

“I am thrilled to be a part of a team that strives for excellence,” said Valdez. “I am excited to see how this new opportunity will not only help me grow as an individual but the company as well.”

Both Boulton and Valdez’s roles involve the day-to-day operations of the company. Boulton will be focused on marketing and increasing the sales of the company by promoting the brand in different and unique ways to consumers. Valdez will be focused on the internal structures of the company to ensure all vendors and employees are satisfied with the product and services.

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief.

For More Information:

https://picklepower.com/