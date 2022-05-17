Blossom Launches Superfood Lattes to Support Mood, Focus and Stress

Chicago, Ill.— Like meditation in a mug. Superfood latte mixes for calm, zen-like focus in an instant. Blossom, a Chicago-based mental wellness company, launches a line of barista-style oat milk latte mixes to support mood, focus, and stress.

In an effort to help mitigate the mental health crisis, one of the defining issues of this generation, Blossom worked with over a dozen integrative medicine practitioners, including holistic psychiatrists and functional medicine doctors to find the most clinically-effective and fastest-acting superfoods to boost mood, focus, and a calm mind. They infused them into a line of low-calorie, low-sugar barista-style latte mixes that fit effortlessly into your morning routine, and taste as delicious as the Starbucks alternative.

The oat milk lattes are infused with guarana for mood and sustainable energy, l-theanine for zen-like focus, GABA for stress support, and 100% of your daily value of vitamin D from crimini mushrooms. They’re offered in four flavors: Matcha, Cacao, Golden Milk, and Chai, all of which include 100mg of caffeine from green tea, and are plant-based and gluten-free with little to no sugar added.

While the lattes are jovially described as “Meditation in a Mug,” they do actually share similar benefits to just 20 minutes of meditation. L-theanine, GABA, and meditation have all been shown to reduce cortisol levels and boost what are known as “Alpha Brain Waves,” which can increase focus and attention, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve mood.

The lattes are currently being sold exclusively through Blossom’s online store, with plans to begin retail distribution in Q3 2022.

“Reports show that almost 7 out of 10 people are dealing with at least one symptom of mental illness, with stress and anxiety leading the charge, but many of these people are looking for relief from natural remedies instead of pharmaceuticals,” says Blossom Founder Bill Grady, “We are positioning ourselves as the liaison between consumers and science. Instead of being another functional beverage that pours empty promises down people’s throats, we use clinically-effective levels of these natural remedies in our lattes so that our customers can actually reap the benefits we advertise.”

About Blossom

Blossom was founded in 2020 with a compassionate spirit and a clear objective: to use clinically-effective plant medicines as a tool to support mental wellness. The Company infuses rigorously studied, clinically-effective superfoods into instant drink mixes that fit effortlessly and deliciously into people’s daily routines. Blossom’s vision is for plant medicine to be Plan A instead of Plan B in mental healthcare.

For More Information:

https://drinkblossom.com